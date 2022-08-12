Anne Heche Revealed The Sweet Way She’d Want To Be Remembered In 2017 Interview

In the wake of Anne Heche’s untimely death, memories of the actress are flooding the internet. And perhaps one stands out among the rest — a video clip of the Ghost Writer star explaining how she’d like to be remembered. On the red carpet for her movie The Last Word, she was asked by Access Hollywood in 2017, “Since the movie is called The Last Word and given what it’s about, what do you hope people would say about you as far as last words go?” she was asked on camera.

“Oh…Oh lord oh lord…,” Anne responded, as she put her hands together as though she were praying. “Hopefully that I made my children happy … gave them a life that they love.” You can SEE THE CLIP HERE. The movie is about a highly controlling, successful businesswoman played by Shirley Maclaine, who employs a writer played by Amanda Seyfried to pen her life story and shape the way she’s remembered.

Anne is the mother of two sons, Homer Laffoon, 20, whom she had with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, whom she had with ex James Tupper. The clip resurfaced Friday, August 12, in the hours following the announcement that Anne is legally dead, and underscores how important her life as a mother was to her.

The eldest of the two, Homer, spoke out on the tragic death on Friday. “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” he told PEOPLE in an emotional statement. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Homer also added that he’s grateful for the deluge of emotional support. “Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Anne’s death comes after a fiery car crash on Friday, August 5 in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, that left her with severe injuries and gutted out a house and the car she was driving.