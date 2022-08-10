NSYNC’s JC Chasez, 46, Is Unrecognizable With Grey Hair In 1st TikTok Video

The NSYNC star, JC Chasez, 46, officially joined TikTok on August 9, and the nostalgia is too real! JC is all grown up as he sported a head full of grey hair complete with a beard and mustache. He captioned the post, “Am i doing this right? @iamckirkpatrick @lancebass @justintimberlake @joeyfatone”

JC was the last of the NSYNC members to join the popular social media platform. He asked his fellow bandmates if he was creating his first TikTok correctly. Many NSYNC fans commented on the post excited to see JC once again. One fan wrote, “Well hello there silver fox!!!!!” In the video, which seems to have been filmed while dining out at a restaurant, JC did his best camera work while his girlfriend Jennifer Huyoung stuck out her tongue. We definitely are giving JC an A+ for effort!

He also added the band’s iconic song “Bye Bye Bye” at the end of the short video. The song was first released back in the year 2000, further adding to the nostalgia in the video. JC’s TikTok has gained over 60K followers in just one day, and his video has already surpassed one million views. For his TikTok bio, JC wrote, “Enjoy this 1 piece of content” and we certainly are!

Just in case your memory has gotten fuzzy over the years – NSYNC’s members include Justin Timberlake, 41, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, 45, Chris Kirkpatrick, 50, and Lance Bass, 43. The boyband was formed nearly 30 years ago in 1995 before the group’s fallout in 2002. Some of their most known hits include “It’s Gonna Be Me” “This I Promise You” and “I Want You Back” which all were released in the early aughts.

Now the guys are all doing their own thing, and have not released an album as NSYNC since 2001. Their final studio album together was their fourth album titled Celebrity. JC previously worked on America’s Best Dance Crew as a judge back in 2008. Aside from TikTok, fans can keep up with the former teenage heartthrob on Instagram where he has over 240K followers.

After all these years, we must say JC has certainly aged well, and his TikTok followers agree. One fan wrote, “This man has aged like fine wine” and the singer replied back jokingly, “Red or white?”