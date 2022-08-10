Lisa Rinna, 59, & Daughter Amelia, 21, Twin In Sexy Leather Yeezy Looks: Photos

Lisa Rinna and her daughters are always twinning and her latest look with her daughter Amelia, 21, may just be our favorite. Both Lisa, 59, and Amelia posted selfies to Instagram wearing skintight leather Yeezy one-pieces, from Kanye West’s clothing line, with the caption, “YZYGAP.”

Lisa posted three photos of herself in a slideshow wearing a skintight, black leather bodysuit. The onesie featured long sleeves and a turtleneck while the bottom half of the suit featured super short shorts. Lisa put her incredibly toned, long legs on display as she posed against a wall completely barefoot. She accessorized her look with massively oversized silver reflective sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Amelia posted similar photos of herself wearing the same exact glasses. Both photos of Amelia were taken above her head, showing off her sleeveless leather one-piece. The outfit was skintight and featured a high neck while the bottom half consisted of biker shorts. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Yeezy cutout shoes. As for Amelia’s glam, she had her long, dark brown hair parted in the middle while down and straight with the oversized sunglasses covering the sides of her hair.

Lisa and Amelia are the latest celebrities to rock a black leather look from YZYGAP as well as the same sunglasses. Just the other day, Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, posted a slew of selfies alone and with her daughter Chicago wearing the same glasses. Not only that, but Kim also wore a similar onesie to Lisa’s. Kim’s jumpsuit featured a turtleneck and long sleeves, but Kim’s long sleeves flowed into gloves.

Chicago cuddled up to her mom wearing the sunglasses with a sleeveless black leather outfit. She had her hair up in two braided space buns while the front of her hair was parted in the middle and braided on the sides.