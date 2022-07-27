‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna Lets Erika Jayne ‘Have It’ & Calls Her Out On Her ‘Out Of Control’ Drinking

Erika Jayne‘s drinking got so out of control during the July 27 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Lisa Rinna felt the need to step in and check Erika on her recent behavior. But before we get to that, let’s start from the beginning. This week’s episode picked up where last week’s left off — at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party.

After Erika made some ignorant comments about Crystal Kung Minkoff‘s eating disorder, she rudely interrupted Diana’s husband’s vocal performance. He had everyone sit down so he could sing a holiday tune, but instead of sitting back and appreciating the performance, Erika got loud and started singing along. No one asked her to stop, but the reactions on everyone’s faces showed how they really felt.

#RHOBH Sneak Peek — Dorit makes it clear that her & PK do not lie to each other. pic.twitter.com/86D15lT86D — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) July 25, 2022

And not long before that, Kathy Hilton had already told some of the ladies that Erika was “getting out of control”. Erika had asked Kathy how her daughter, Paris Hilton, was doing. She also apologized for not attending any of Paris’ wedding events — she said she didn’t want to go to those parties and taint them with her ongoing legal drama — but while doing so, she was slurring her words pretty badly. Kathy felt so uncomfortable that she told Erika that she had go inside where it was warmer, and that’s when she told Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais that Erika’s behavior was getting pretty bad. Kyle said they should all be cutting Erika a little slack, but Garcelle said they shouldn’t have to.

View Related Gallery 'The Real Housewives Of Dubai': Cast Photos THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI -- Season:1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dr. Sara Al Medani, Caroline Brooks, Carolne Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Nina Ali -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo) THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Carolne Stanbury -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo)

Later at the party, Diana apologized to Garcelle for acting out at her birthday party. Garcelle graciously accepted Diana’s apology, and their friendship seems to be moving in a more positive direction. But maybe it was also because Sutton Stracke wasn’t at the party — she tested positive for COVID only 30 minutes before the big bash, so she was forced to miss out on the party and spend Christmas alone.

Sneak Peek of Wednesday’s #RHOBH — Sutton talks to her assistant about wanting to look “relaxed but not slutty” on her upcoming date! pic.twitter.com/1bYyPOsrpg — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) July 22, 2022

After Christmas, Lisa went over to Erika’s and had a frank conversation with her about her recent behavior. Erika admitted that when she came home from Diana’s party, she blacked out, hit her head, and vomited. Lisa told Erika that she was “out of control” at Diana’s party, and Erika agreed. Erika even called her behavior “reckless”, and said “it can’t happen” again. She further admitted that she’s been through some “trauma” with her divorce from Tom Girardi and their ongoing legal battle, but she knows she has to change her behavior and stop drinking so much while on antidepressants.

Later, when Erika shared her new mindset with Garcelle, Garcelle was happy to hear it. She agreed that things were getting a bit out of hand, so she’d like to see Erika more sober moving forward. But Erika’s clearer mind is starting to make her question Sutton’s motives again. She told Garcelle that Sutton is a liability and she should be careful when it comes to their friendship.

In other news, Dorit Kemsley wasn’t happy about husband PK’s brush with the law — especially after he kept his arrest from her for an entire day — so she made her feelings clear — he’s never to lie to her again. And Sutton dipped her toes into the dating pool by going on a second date with her recent Bumble match.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.