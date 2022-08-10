‘Cosmic Love’ Premiere Preview: Javier Tries To Kiss Maria But She Refuses

Cosmic Love is taking reality dating to a whole new level. The Prime Video series premieres on August 12 and will feature four individuals attempting to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Javier pursues Maria. They are definitely flirting, but is it a perfect match?

When Javier tries to kiss Maria, she denies him. “I want to make sure that my first kiss is not just me testing the water, but it’s actually me living my fairy tale,” Maria admits. This is not exactly the turn Javier wanted to take with Maria.

Maria adds, “I do feel bad for Javier because he is being assertive, he is listening to me, but unfortunately, I don’t know what it is yet but I don’t feel that spark.” While Maria isn’t feeling the spark, Javier still has hope.

“I 100 percent respect Maria so I’m not hurt about it, but I do know that in the future we’ll have our moment,” Javier says. It’s a little early to tell for Javier and Maria, but they don’t appear to be on the same page when it comes to their feelings.

Maria is a Capricorn and the Earth Element on the show. Raised by powerful women in New York City, beauty #boss Maria is a professional makeup artist who owns several successful businesses, including her own brand, M Beauty Party. Fiercely loyal to family and her Dominican and Puerto Rican roots, this savvy Sea Goat is not willing to settle. True to her zodiac sign’s take-charge style, Maria plans everything in her life to perfection.

As for Javier, he is a fellow Capricorn. He is a 33-year-old film director thriving in Atlanta. He owns a video production company, McIntosh Bros Productions, and enjoys directing and producing commercials, music videos, and feature films. Javier is a Capricorn, so he has always been ambitious, hardworking, responsible, and persistent. He is hoping to put these traits to use and, with the help of the stars, find his true love.

Each individual on Cosmic Love represents one of the four elements of astrology — Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?

The show’s astrologers are best-selling authors Ophira and Tali Edut, a.k.a. The AstroTwins. They will guide our singles throughout the season by way of the mysterious Astro Chamber, voiced by Cree Summer.