Ben Affleck Puts $30 Million CA Mansion Up For Sale After Buying New Home With J.Lo: Photos

Want to live like Ben Affleck? After buying a home with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, Ben put his luxurious Pacific Palisades home on the market.

August 10, 2022 10:30AM EDT
If you have a cool $30 million on hand, you can feel what it’s like to be Ben Affleck – at least, you can pretend to be him while in his old home. Ben, 49, listed the Pacific Palisades home he bought in 2018 after reportedly purchasing a Beverly Hills mansion with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. The mansion boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms for a total of 13,453 square feet, according to Dirt. ‘

The property is “obscured by a row of small trees planted amid carefully sculpted shrubs” and is located above the “the swanky Riviera Country Club.” The house sits on a half-acre and boasts a curved staircase that “enhances the foyer,” a dining room with a “statement chandelier,” and a gourmet kitchen. The family room leads to a covered dining and lounging patio with in-ceiling heaters, a fireplace, and a flat-screen TV.

A second family room is “sheathed in wallpaper,” per Dirt, and a home office has a “full wall of built-ins.” Other highlights of the property include: a custom-fitted walk-in closet in the main suite; a wellness room; a home theatre; a finished basement that contains a recreation room, a gym, and a climate-controlled wine cellar.

Trees “blot out neighboring homes,” giving the buyer plenty of privacy. There is a flat backyard, a boxwood-bordered lawn, and a swimming pool with a slide. The property also includes an outdoor kitchen and a raised bed garden. Plus, there is a poolside guest house that includes its own bathroom, kitchenette, and an outside entrance.

Ben purchased the property for $19 million, so he could be close to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in raising their three kids — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Sam. In June, five moving trucks parked outside Ben’s home in Los Angeles, and TMZ reported that a car belonging to J.Lo, 53, was spotted at a massive estate in Beverly Hills. The alleged new home for Bennifer was once owned by James Packer, the former fiancé of Mariah Carey.

The alleged Beverly Hills purchase came after J.Lo and Ben went searching for a home for their blended family – his three kids and her twins, Max and Emme. “Jen has a big family, so she’s definitely looking for something that has enough room to entertain and host company,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s also looking for plenty of space for all of their kids to live comfortably, and of course the extras like a huge pool, walk-in closets, etc.”

