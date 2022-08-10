‘AGT’ Recap: The First Results Show Ends With Shocking Eliminations

After weeks of auditions, it’s down to whittle down the competition. The first results of America’s Got Talent quarterfinals went down on August 10. Only two acts went through to the next round, while 9 acts were sent home. This season, there is no Instant Save. Once the acts are gone, they’re gone.

The first acts called by Terry Crews are Amoukanama and Lace Larrabee. Only one of them is still in the competition. The first act still competing for the season 17 championship is Amoukanama. NFL Players Choir beats out Oleksandr Yenivatov to stay in the running.

Next, Avery Dixon is called along with Stefanny and Yeremy. America has fallen in love with Avery because he’s moving on to the final results later in the show. Ava Swiss and Don McMillan head to the front of the stage next. In a shocking turn, Don is headed to the top 5 of this round and not Ava. Simon Cowell is noticeably surprised by the results. “You guys make me full of joy. Thank you so much,” a stunned Don says.

There are 3 acts left in the top 5 of this quarterfinal: Drake Milligan, Ben Lapidus, and Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends. Drake is moving on, while Ben and Veranica are headed home.

Before the final results, AGT season 16 winner Dustin Tavella returns to the AGT stage. Dustin’s performance features a Modern Family reunion between Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland!

It’s down to Drake, Avery, Don, NFL Players Choir, and Amoukanama. Only two acts can move on to the season 17 finals. The top 3 acts are Avery, Don, and Drake! Only two acts are moving on to the finals from here. The tension is at an all-time high.

The first act headed to the season 17 finals is… Drake Milligan! It’s down to Avery and Don. The second act joining Drake in the finals is Avery Dixon!