Ian Somerhalder Reveals If He Would Ever Do A ‘Vampire Diaries’ Reboot

Ian Somerhalder dished on whether he'd ever reprise his iconic 'Vampire Diaries' role of Damon again, as well as what it's like working with his on-screen brother Paul Wesley on their bourbon brand.

August 8, 2022
Ian Somerhalder revealed he’s chatted with his former Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley about a potential reboot, which would reunite brothers Damon and Stefan on-screen after the shows’ series finale back in 2017. “I did have a chat with Paul a while back about how funny it would be to come back with a cane, old and grey,” Ian joked at Shiseido’s Blue Project Beach Clean Up in partnership with WSL and Wildcoast last week EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. One problem: “The boys are dead though, they’re in the eternal life,” he added, referencing the last episode (notably, Paul’s Stefan actually dies, while Ian’s Damon goes on to become human and live happily ever after with Nina Dobrev‘s Elena).

Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley at the 2011 Upfronts. (Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock)

Although the successful series ended five years ago, Ian and Paul have kept their brotherly bond going with their very-own bourbon brand — aptly titled Brothers’ Bond. “It was definitely a great passion project for both us, we spent years drinking with each other it was natural,” the actor, now 43, explained. “We are now attached at the hip and will be spending so many upcoming years with each other so yeah basically [we are brothers].”

Ian Somerhalder hosts The Shiseido Blue Project in partnership with World Surf League Pure and WILDCOAST at the U.S Open of Surfing, CA on August 3rd, 2022 in Huntington Beach, California. (Jennifer Johnson)

Beyond TVD, Ian was also involved in a series of another vampire series dubbed V Wars, where he served as both star and producer. “I do love this genre from Vampire Diaries so much, and it can really be seen in one of the previous show’s I helped produce V Wars which is also a Vampire Show that makes so much for what is going on in the world right now,” he said of the project. “Unfortunately for many reasons the show didn’t continue but I do hope to get it rebooted, it is so socially relevant,” he teased — meaning he could be returning to the small screen sometime in the near future.

Ian Somerhalder participates in a beach clean as part of the The Shiseido Blue Project in Huntington Beach, California. (Jennifer Johnson)

Beyond acting, Ian is a passionate advocate for the environment, climate change and conservation, so getting involved with the Shiseido Blue Project was a natural fit for the Covington, Louisiana native. The initiative launched in 2019 aimed at raising awareness around ocean protection, hosting events like beach clean-up. “[The event] aligned perfectly with what I am all about,” Ian told HL. “This has been such an amazing event, Shiseido, WSL, and Wildcoast are really making huge efforts in maintain the coast and its something that we all need to make an effort in. Something like a beach clean up can have long lasting effects that help out the ocean greatly. It’s a great way to build the community and keep our beaches clean, I am very grateful.”

