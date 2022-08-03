Maisie Williams Debuts Shaved Head Makeover: Before & After Photos

Maisie Williams looked less like Arya Stark and more like Alex MacKaye on the cover of the first Minor Threat EP with the shaved head she displayed at the end of July. Maisie, 25, had cut off the blonde locks she rocked earlier in the year, shifting her visage away from Jordan, the blonde punk bombshell she played on Pistol, and more towards Penelope Houston (of The Sex Pistols’ contemporaries, The Avengers). Maisie was taking some “me time” at the Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa, which sounds glamorous until one reads the photo’s caption.

“Washing head with facewash,” she wrote, adding that she was a #3in1girlie. Along with the closeup of her shaved head, Maisie shared a photo of her on the beach, sporting a pink number and a lime-green coverup. She wore a bucket hat to keep the sun’s UV rays from burning her newly shorn scalp.

Her fans, followers, and friends gave the new look rave reviews. “MAISIEEE,” wrote model/actress Iris Law, a sentiment echoed by actress Blu Hunt. Emma Appleton wrote, “WOWWWW,” while Laetitia Ky added a string of ‘hearts for eyes’ emojis. “Wow, the buzz cut looks amazing on you,” said one fan, while another added, “Queeeeeeen! I wasn’t ready.” The rest of the comments were just as complimentary: “Love this look.” “SHE IS THE MOMENT.” “The big reveal! Loves it.”

Maisie has been a chameleon as of late. In 2021, she embraced the blonde look while appearing next to Taylor Swift at that year’s BRIT Awards. A few months later, she made her Met Gala debut in an outfit designed by her longtime boyfriend, Reuben Selby. The look was half Matrix, half Maleficent, all magnificent. She returned to the Met Gala in May 2022, wearing a black hairstyle that invoked the golden age of Hollywood glamour.

Maisie channeled a different kind of glamour – but just as valid – in her role as Jordan (a.k.a. Pamela Rooke) in the Sex Pistols docuseries, Pistol. “I think Jordan was very expressive. She was dressing in ways that were kind of very new and exciting and interesting at the time, which is how these two forces were kind of drawn together,” Maisie told HollywoodLife when discussing the show.

.I think, in a way, Jordan became almost like a spokesperson for [designer Vivienne Westwood] ‘s movement before the Pistols,” added Williams. “The Pistols then kind of really solidified the music behind it and the messaging. But for a long time, Jordan I think just physically embodied everything that Vivienne wanted to create, and was a moving canvas.”