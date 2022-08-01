Kim Kardashian Transforms Into A ‘Mommy Minion’ With Epic Face Makeup

Kim Kardashian is known for encouraging her daughter North West‘s creativity. The SKKN maven, 41, took to the TikTok account she shares with her makeup-loving nine-year-old daughter to share a super-fun makeup job on Sunday, July 31! The 15 second video clip showed Kim reclining on a white couch while wearing a denim robe, her super blonde hair short and straight. What follows are super close-up shots of her makeup being done, from a light base to a fully yellow face with black “glasses” around her eyes and blue lips! “MOMMY MINION” Kim captioned the clip, clearly nodding to the beloved 3D cartoon characters.
@kimandnorth
💛 MOMMY MINION 💛
Though we didn’t see North’s face in video, it’s a fair bet the precocious aspiring makeup artist did Kim’s bold look with the bright color palette. A year ago, Kim admitted in a since-deleted April 11, 2021 Instagram post, that her eldest daughter adores special effects makeup. “North was testing out some make up [SIC] looks she thinks I should do for some shoots,” Kim captioned a pic of North rocking a realistic-looking scar that she’d created on her own face. “She also was testing out special effects make up [SIC] tricks and used tissue on her cheek and covered it in foundation to look like a scar. I love seeing the looks she creates!”
And earlier in July, the reality TV icon shared that North had positively terrified a housekeeper with an all-to-realistic “murder” scene prank on her famous mother. “North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it so I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff,” Kim told Allure in a July 7 video interview. “She’s actually so good that I rented a house this summer … and she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene.” Kim attempted to clean up the fake gore, but a housekeeper arrived the next day to a quite a sight.
“The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene,” Kim recalled. “I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup. It was bad.”
Thankfully, a look based on the zany “minion” characters first introduced in 2010 animated film Despicable Me was a lot less intense.