Elon Musk Reveals He Cuts His Own Hair & 2-Year-Old Son X’s In Sweet Throwback Photo

In a super adorable father and son snapshot, Elon Musk and his son X, also known as X Æ A-12, were seen showing off their cool at-home haircuts. Elon, 51, took to Twitter to share their amateur hairdos and captioned the post, “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.” X, who is the son of Elon and his former musician girlfriend, Grimes, celebrated his second birthday on May 4, 2022.

Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings pic.twitter.com/ra7lijKRhD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2022

To our surprise, the billionaire actually cuts his own hair! One user commented on the tweet to ask if he cuts his and his son’s hair to which Elon replied, “Yeah.” He also included the cutest dog video in the Twitter thread to reveal his son playing with their many furry friends. The video caption read: “X Doges.”

Elon and X sported twinning haircuts in the post with the sides of their hair shaved down to a buzzcut. In addition, Elon promised his followers that a special picture of the family dog Floki will be coming “tomorrow.” He first shared that Floki was added to the Musk family back in September 2021. Floki is a Shiba Inu dog who is one of the many pets that Musk has in his home.

View Related Gallery Elon Musk Through The Years: Photos Of The Billionaire From His Start To Celebrate His 51st Birthday Elon Musk The Late Show with David Letterman Ny - 31 Dec 2004 Peter thiel, Elon Musk PayPal Chief Executive Officer Peter Thiel, left, and founder Elon Musk, right, pose with the PayPal logo at corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. Thiel who who co-founded PayPal and gave Facebook its first big investment now wants Silicon Valley to buy into a bigger idea: the future. Thiel is backing groups that see a future when computers will communicate directly with the human brain. Seafaring pioneers will found new floating nations in the middle of the ocean. Science will conquer aging, and death will become a curable disease Tech Tycoon, PALO ALTO, USA

Not only does Elon share X with Grimes, but the former couple also shares 7-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl together. Elon is a busy man but being a father may keep him all the more busy as he has a total of 10 children. In November 2021, Elon quietly welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

He also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, along with triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Justine and Elon sadly lost their son, Nevada Musk, who died from sudden infant death syndrome when he was just 10 weeks old, according to The U.S. Sun.

Elon does not share intimate family photos quite often on his social media, but when he does, they are sure to be the cutest family group shots.