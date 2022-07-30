Gina Rodriguez Pregnant: ‘Jane The Virgin’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Husband Joe Locicero

Congratulations are in order for Gina Rodriguez and her husband Joe Locicero! The adorable couple are expecting their first baby together! The 38-year-old Jane the Virgin star took to her Instagram on Saturday, July 30 to share a video announcing the happy news — and it just happened to fall on her birthday! She rightfully captioned the clip, “This birthday hits different.”

In the too-cute post, Gina shared different snippets of her life with Joe, with each one showing the couple sharing a kiss. Towards the end of the montage, backed by a beautiful soundtrack of Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason,” Gina has tears in her eyes as she holds up a positive pregnancy test in the mirror with her handsome hubby holding her from behind. Awww!

Gina’s comment section was flooded with words of love and support, including a few from her gaggle of famous friends. Taraji P. Henson wrote, “So happy for you,” while Brittany Snow shared, “Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE.” And her Jane the Virgin costar Jaime Camil added, “My heart is bursting for you two.”

The expectant couple got hitched back in May 2019, with Gina sharing another special video of her big day to Instagram. A year prior, she confirmed her engagement to the entrepreneur, telling ET, “Life is good. Love is good. He did great [with the ring]. He did great. Yeah, ’cause it’s my style, right? That’s all that matters. He knows what I like and he knows my heart and he rocks.”

Jaime, who played Gina’s dad on the hit TV show, also gushed about the couple to the outlet. “It’s incredible, because we love [Gina] very much,” he said at the time. “She’s a dear friend of the family… knowing Gina and how much we love her and how much our kids love her, she’s part of the family, so whenever a family member does well or is successful, you celebrate.”