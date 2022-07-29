Shakira Rocks Daisy Dukes In 1st Photos Since News That She Faces 8 years In Jail: Photo

Shakira was all smiles as she stepped into a vehicle while on vacation in Mexico with her boys just a week before the news of her tax evasion case broke. See a pic here!

By:
July 29, 2022 3:12PM EDT
CABO, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Shakira is all smiles as she is spotted in Cabo with her boys over the weekend shortly before it emerged that she could be jailed for up to eight years if she is found guilty of an alleged multi million dollar tax fraud!The superstar singer sported cutoff denim shorts, a t-shirt and sneakers as she was seen at the airport.
Singer Shakira spotted while out and about with a Pizza box in Madrid, Spain.
Image Credit: HEM / BACKGRID

Shakira looked at ease as she walked into a vehicle in Cabo, Mexico on July 22, just one week before news of her tax evasion case emerged. The 45-year-old Columbian pop star was all smiles as she rocked raw-hem jean shorts, a baggy tee, a white fanny pack, and black shades alongside her boys, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5. She shares her kids with her estranged partner Gerard Piqué, 35, who Shakira moved to Barcelona with between 2012 and 2014, as he plays soccer and lives there. That time frame is when Spain believes the “She Wolf” singer defrauded the government of 14.5 million euros, or about $15 million.

Shakira smiled as she boarded a bus in Mexico one week before news of her tax evasion case came out (Photo: HEM / BACKGRID)

In court documents obtained by Reuters, Spain claimed Shakira was an “ordinarily resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014 and in May 2012 bought a house in Barcelona which became a family home for herself, her partner and their son born in Spain in 2013.” However, the former Super Bowl headliner apparently had her primary address listed as the Bahamas during that time, which helped her avoid paying the millions of taxes she has since given back to Spain. While Shakira did pay back what Spain demanded, she avoided an out-of-court settlement as well as admitting guilt. Instead, Shakira will stand her ground and enter a trial, and prosecutors are asking for an eight-year prison sentence and a fine worth $23.5 million. The trial has not yet been scheduled.

It’s likely the singer wants very little to do with Spain, as she and Gerard have since broken up following an 11-year relationship. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the couple said in a joint statement on June 4. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” Rumors of their split had been brewing for months after the Spanish news outlet El Periodico revealed Gerard was no longer living at his family home in Barcelona.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira were together for 11 years before splitting up (Photo: Shutterstock)

Despite the financial and personal woes, Shakira has put on a poker face for the public. On social media, she has been promoting her music and recently celebrated her April release, “Te Felecito”, for reaching 200 million streams on Spotify. “Thank you for so much support!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of the song’s music video with Rauw Alejandro. She has also been watching Peacock’s new show Dancing With Myself, on which she acts as a judge alongside Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy.

Shakira has not publicly commented on her financial situation at the time of this writing.

