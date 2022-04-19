Shakira Rocks Yellow Bikini Top & Matching Shorts With Kids In Ibiza: Photo

Shakira settled in to the Spanish sun with her kids over the weekend, sporting a matching yellow printed bikini and shorts set.

Shakira
Whenever, wherever, Shakira looks absolutely stunning! The 45-year-old singer was spotted soaking up the sun on Sunday with her two boys – Milan, 7, and 5-year-old Sasha Piqué Mebarak, in vacation hot spot Ibiza. The “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress showed off her stunning bod in the process, sporting a matching yellow bikini and shorts set that featured a green, pink, and purple leaf print.

Shakira
Shakira soaks up the sun with her kids in Ibiza (BACKGRID).

The “She Wolf” singer definitely loves to take some time off with her kids, but she and son Milan narrowly escaped a potentially dangerous situation while taking a walk in the park in Barcelona last September. The “Waka Waka” singer posted about being attacked by wild boars on her Instagram stories at the time of the event, detailing the attack and showing a destroyed bag as proof of the encounter.

The Colombian-Lebanese rock star showed off a muddy black bag that she said had been mangled in the attack after the two boars ran off with it into the woods. “Look at how two wild boars which attacked me in the park have left my bag,” Shakira told her 70 million Instagram followers, according to the BBC. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my phone inside. They’ve destroyed everything.”

Milan, one of two sons Shakira shares with boyfriend and Spanish football player Gerard Piqué, does not appear to have been injured, as seen in the video. A rep for Shakira could not be immediately reached for comment on September 30.

Shakira did not say where exactly the attack took place, but according to a July 2019 report from The Guardian, wild boar have become more than a nuisance for Catalonians for years. Police responded to 1,187 phone calls about packs of rogue pigs in 2016 alone, with residents often complaining about their rummaging through garbage bins, attacking dogs, holding up traffic, and pushing around tourists. Barcelona is flanked by the Collserolla Natural Park, a forested mountain ridge that’s rich with more than 190 species of wildlife – including belligerent boars. We’re happy Shakira and her son made it out okay!

