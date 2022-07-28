Tori Spelling Shares Journey Of Having 20-Year-Old Breast Implants Removed For New Ones: Watch

Tori Spelling is ready to make some healthy changes in her life! After years of consideration, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 40, decided to take the plunge and have breast revision surgery, where she will be removing her old implants to make way for new ones. During a new episode of @Home With Tori, Tori visits a doctor’s office with her 14-year-old daughter Stella, where she explains, “I do need to get them redone, they’re expired, recalled… they’re 20 years past due.”

In the clip (above), Stella is completely on board and supports her mom by replying, “You do. It can’t be healthy.” Soon the surgeon reassures Tori about the new implants as he makes her squeeze one while telling her, “Think of it as a gummy bear.” Tori then reveals she is planning on a shindig to celebrate the new beginning, complete with breast-themed party favors!

The surgery has clearly been on Tori’s mind for a while now, as she opened up about it back in February, revealing how Stella was the one who persuaded her to pursue it. “I got them when I was really young. And I didn’t know that at a certain point they would have an expiration. I didn’t know that you would have to do it again,” Tori explained to ET, before adding, “It really hit home for me when my daughter came to me and she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m concerned. You have put this off. You told me for years now that you need to get your boobs redone.'”

View Related Gallery Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott: Photos Of The Couple Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Fox Winter All-Star Party, Inside, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2019 Tori Spelling, Finn McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Dean McDermott, Stella McDermott and Beau McDermott at the World Premiere of Columbia Pictures' JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL at the TLC Chinese Theater. Columbia Pictures' JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL World Premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 9 Dec 2019

Tori, who also shares Hattie, 10, Liam, 14, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with her estranged husband Dean McDermott, previously mentioned the procedure while chatting with Jeff Lewis on his show SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in December 2021 as well. “They don’t know what’s in there until they get in there, basically. So [the surgeon] is going to take them out, clean them up and put new implants in.” She added, “He was showing me numbers and cups. I said I need something else that I can see. He said your wardrobe will be different and I was like ‘okay now you are talking my language.’”