Sharna Burgess Details Brian Austin Green’s Ex Megan Fox Meeting Their Baby

New mama Sharna Burgess broke down Megan Fox's first meeting with her new baby boy, Zane!

July 27, 2022 11:23PM EDT
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green
They’re a happy blended family! Sharna Burgess, 37, shared the new baby love with Brian Austin Green‘s ex-wife Megan Fox, 36, and she shared the details with Us Weekly in a new interview. “She came in and got some Zane snuggle time,” the dance pro told the outlet in a July 27 interview. “Which was wonderful and really great to see.” She also related that Megan called their new bundle of joy Zane “super cute and such a chill baby.”

The Dancing With The Stars beauty gushed about how true that statement is. “It’s amazing how chill he is,” she said. “He doesn’t cry. We’ve not had tears yet. He’s, like, a social butterfly.” She added that he’s that way with others, as well. “He’s like, ‘Oh, you are gonna hold me now? Cool. No worries.’ And he just goes in anyone’s arms and relaxes,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s been really cool.”

Brian and Megan are co-parents to sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. Brian is also dad to Kassius, 20, whom he had with Vanessa Marcil. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Transformers stunner married in 2004 and split in 2020 before finalizing their divorce in February. For her part, Megan has since taken up (rather passionately) with rapper Colson Baker, AKA Machine Gun Kelly, and the controversial duo are now engaged.

Sharna revealed that the dynamics of a blended family haven’t phased Brian’s older boys in the least. “They are obsessed with him,” she said of their love for their new little brother. “They come in every morning, they sneak in, they tiptoe to see if they can see baby Zane. They love giving him love and kisses. They love him so much. They think he’s the cutest thing ever.”

A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June that he is “thrilled” to have a fifth boy with his beautiful partner. “Brian thinks Sharna has a such a big heart and she’s so nurturing, caring, and has this very calm nature about her which will translate so well into her being the most amazing mom,” the insider told us.

