Megan Fox Fans Go Wild As She Reveals She Cut A Hole In Jumpsuit To Have Sex With MGK

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spent some time in Las Vegas ahead of the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, and things got pretty racy! After the trip, Megan posted a series of photos and videos of the pair, including several shots of herself in a stunning blue jumpsuit. She then posted a text exchange with her stylist to reveal what happened to the jumpsuit after she wore it. “Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex,” Megan wrote at 2:08 a.m., along with a shrugging emoji.

Luckily, the stylist took it in stride. “I hate you,” she replied, with crying laughing emojis. “I’ll fix it.” Megan and MGK are shameless when it comes to their PDA and intimacy, and this was no exception. Megan proudly posted the text exchange on Instagram for the world to see. The comments section of Megan’s post went wild, with fans cracking up over Megan’s confession.

On May 15, Megan was by her man’s side for his big night at the BBMAs, where he performed during the show. She looked absolutely incredible on the red carpet, wearing a strapless black dress with majorly plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The dress also featured shoulder-length gloves that had a flower design down each side. Megan completed her look with blunt bangs and dramatic eye shadow, along with plump lips.

Megan and MGK just got engaged in January, but he hinted that they may have already taken the relationship a step further during his BBMAs performance. While onstage, MGK referred to Megan as his “wife,” and referenced the pair’s “unborn child”. He did not confirm whether this meant Megan is actually pregnant right now, or if he was just referring to their future. He also did not clarify whether or not he and Megan actually got married. Regardless, the performance had fans buzzing over the possibility of a secret wedding and potential baby on the way!