Tom Brady Goes Shirtless In New Swimsuit Ad & Gives Model Wife Gisele A Run For Her Money

Tom Brady always manages to look sexy no matter what he does and that’s exactly what he did in his latest ad for BRADY. The 44-year-old went shirtless in the ads as he posed dripping wet in the ocean. Even though his wife Gisele Bundchen is the supermodel in the family, Tom seriously gave her a run for her money.

In the ads, Tom posed in a tiny blue swimsuit while looking off into the distance as his body was toned, and tanned. Meanwhile, in another photo, Tom posed by the pool in a pair of light gray shorts with black drawstrings. The shorts were a bit longer than the blue ones and he styled the bottoms with a matching button-down shirt.

In the photo by the pool, Tom kept his collared shirt unbuttoned, showing off his bare chest while on his cellphone. He posted that photo to his Instagram with the caption, “Hate when you’re hanging by the pool in your matching set and they call to go over the fitness test at training camp…”

Tom also posted a photo of him in the water modeling with the caption, “Locker room is gonna love this one..” with a laughing crying emoji at the end.

This is the first time Tom’s brand, BRADY, has released a swim category featuring a slew of Swim Shorts that are made with soft mesh lining, shake-to-dry technology, and zero water retention. They come in a classic fit with a 9″ inseam and they’re available in sizes S-XXL. Even better, they’re available in four different colorways and will be available beginning Thursday, July 28th exclusively on BradyBrand.com.