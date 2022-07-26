Tom Brady Goes Shirtless In New Swimsuit Ad & Gives Model Wife Gisele A Run For Her Money

Tom Brady looked sexier than ever when he went shirtless in a new campaign for his swimsuit line.

By:
July 26, 2022 12:24PM EDT
tom brady
View gallery
tom brady training camp
Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to join fellow Buccaneers, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times. 16 Jun 2020 Pictured: Tom Brady is seen in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. Photo credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA681209_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tom Brady is seen for the first time in his new uniform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 42-year-old NFL quarterback is now playing for a new team with a number 12 shirt, after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to join fellow Buccaneers, including wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. During his two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady won six Super Bowl titles and three NFL MVPs, was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times. 16 Jun 2020 Pictured: Tom Brady is seen in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the first time. Photo credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA681209_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Courtesy of Brady Brand

Tom Brady always manages to look sexy no matter what he does and that’s exactly what he did in his latest ad for BRADY. The 44-year-old went shirtless in the ads as he posed dripping wet in the ocean. Even though his wife Gisele Bundchen is the supermodel in the family, Tom seriously gave her a run for her money.

tom brady
Tom Brady went shirtless & looked sexier than ever in a new swimsuit ad. (Courtesy of Brady Brand)

In the ads, Tom posed in a tiny blue swimsuit while looking off into the distance as his body was toned, and tanned. Meanwhile, in another photo, Tom posed by the pool in a pair of light gray shorts with black drawstrings. The shorts were a bit longer than the blue ones and he styled the bottoms with a matching button-down shirt.

tom brady
Tom posed in the ocean wearing a pair of blue Swim Shorts from his brand, BRADY. (Courtesy of Brady Brand)

In the photo by the pool, Tom kept his collared shirt unbuttoned, showing off his bare chest while on his cellphone. He posted that photo to his Instagram with the caption, “Hate when you’re hanging by the pool in your matching set and they call to go over the fitness test at training camp…”

Tom also posted a photo of him in the water modeling with the caption, “Locker room is gonna love this one..” with a laughing crying emoji at the end.

tom brady
Tom posed in a matching gray set featuring a button-down shirt & drawstring shorts while standing by the pool on his cellphone. (Courtesy of Brady Brand)

This is the first time Tom’s brand, BRADY, has released a swim category featuring a slew of Swim Shorts that are made with soft mesh lining, shake-to-dry technology, and zero water retention. They come in a classic fit with a 9″ inseam and they’re available in sizes S-XXL. Even better, they’re available in four different colorways and will be available beginning Thursday, July 28th exclusively on BradyBrand.com.

More From Our Partners

ad