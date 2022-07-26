Rebel Wilson Stuns In A Retro Pink Bikini & White Shades While Aboard A Yacht: Photo

Rebel Wilson is living her best life! The 42-year-old Aussie comedian shared a beautiful snapshot on Instagram on July 26, which featured her in an adorable swimsuit with a breathtaking view of the water behind her. Rebel’s light pink bikini consisted of three pieces: a two-piece swimsuit that featured vintage-style high-waisted bottoms with four white buttons going up each side, and a matching tie-front bandeau top. Lastly, a super-cropped open blazer completed the stylish look. Rebel posed next to the railing of the luxury yacht she was aboard and accessorized with retro-style white shades.

In the background, another large yacht was moored in the deep blue sea. The green shoreline could be seen behind the impressive ship. Although she looked calm, cool, and collected in the fun picture, Rebel was clearly ecstatic to be soaking up the sun, as she captioned the photo, “LFG!!!!”

Rebel’s gorgeous picture came just one day after she bared some skin in another vacation photo while on a health and wellness retreat. In the snapshot, the Senior Year star stood on a dock surrounded by aqua blue waters and mountains. She donned black biker shorts and a black sports bra with a black and white athletic jacket layered on top. She paired the sporty ensemble with black slides, a black cap, which she held in her right hand, and orange-tinted shades. Her bright blonde hair was thrown up into a casual bun.

Rebel has been indulging in luxurious trips as of late that allow her to show off her bikini body. At the end of June and the beginning of July, she shared a photo of herself taking a bubble bath in an ancient cave at the Museum Hotel in Turkey. She playfully eyed down the camera as she soaked up her serene bath and allowed the bubbles to strategically cover her bare body. “Ever wanted to sleep and have a bath in an ancient cave? Then go to @museumhotel in Cappadocia 🇹🇷 such a cool experience!” she urged in the caption of the June 29 post.

On July 2, she reflected on her fitness goals and why she wasn’t upset with herself for putting on a small amount of weight while on vacation. “I just noticed I put on 3 kg’s on my holiday … I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control,” she light-heartedly wrote in an Instagram post that featured her in a one-shoulder pink one-piece. “But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself.” She concluded her comments by urging people to “be the best version” of themselves possible.

Rebel notoriously lost over 60 pounds between 2019 and 2021 and has been very open about her fitness journey with her fans ever since.