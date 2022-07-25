Jennifer Lawrence Makes Overalls Trendy Again While Out With Husband Cooke Maroney In NYC

Jennifer Lawrence rocked a pair of white overalls and a bucket hat as she and husband Cooke Maroney took an afternoon stroll in the Big Apple.

By:
July 25, 2022 10:08AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney head home after an early breakfast at La Bonbonniere in West Village in New York City. Jennifer is wearing jeans, white top, red jacket and sandals. The couple walk with their arms around each other on the way home! Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5325126 090722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: LRNYC / MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is bringing back overalls! The Don’t Look Up actress wore a white pair of the garment popular in the 1990s during an outing with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sunday, July 24, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Jennifer wore her chic overalls over a blue bodysuit that matched her sandals. She also rocked a white bucket hat and a pair of black sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney (Photo: LRNYC / MEGA)

Jennifer accessorized her look with two necklaces, including a turquoise stone pendant. She carried a tan leather handbag on her walk with her husband of almost three years. Cooke wore a short-sleeved white T-shirt, a pair of tan jeans, black sunglasses, and sneakers as he took a stroll alongside his gorgeous wife.

The married couple didn’t bring their five-month-old baby on their walk in the Big Apple. Jennifer and Cooke have yet to reveal the name and gender of their first child, who was born in February 2022. However, Ellen DeGeneres did let it slip that Jennifer’s baby is a boy in May.

Since giving birth, Jennifer has been extremely private about her life with a newborn, and she’s kept the little one very out of the public eye. Jennifer and Cooke  weren’t spotted out together for the first time post-baby until the beginning of April. Last year, the X-Men: First Class actress vowed that she would be keeping her baby private and out of the spotlight.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect [the baby’s] privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Jennifer explained in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I just feel like that starts with just not including them in this part of my work.”

