Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Snuggle Up On Early Breakfast Date In NYC: Photos

The new parents had their arms around each other as they enjoyed a little time to themselves out in the Big Apple.

By:
July 9, 2022 10:57AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney head home after an early breakfast at La Bonbonniere in West Village in New York City. Jennifer is wearing jeans, white top, red jacket and sandals. The couple walk with their arms around each other on the way home! Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5325126 090722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney enjoyed a bit of a break from parenting duties four months after welcoming their first child together. The adorable couple were spotted out on a breakfast date in New York City on Friday, July 8. With their arms around each other, Jennifer rocked a casual chic ensemble of a white tee and faded jeans, while Cooke twinned in a white tee and dark pants.

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney step out in New York in July 2022. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

The new mom certainly proved she’s always ready for her close-up. Even with a baggy jacket, hair in a messy bun and large sunglasses, Jennifer looked every inch the gorgeous movie star. And she was all smiles in the comfort of Cooke, making their romance one for the books.

After meeting and dating in 2018, Jennifer and Cooke got engaged in 2019 and wed in a private ceremony that October in Rhode Island with a gaggle of famous friends. The happy couple then became parents when their baby arrived just four months ago, but the name and gender have yet to be revealed, although Ellen DeGeneres may have let the secret slip!

Meanwhile, Jennifer has kept quite mum about her marriage and pregnancy, but she did open up a bit about both in a recent Vanity Fair interview. “I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she explained. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]…I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers.”

Jennifer went on to say why she is trying to keep her baby out of the spotlight. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ ” she explained. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

