Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Snuggle Up On Early Breakfast Date In NYC: Photos

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney enjoyed a bit of a break from parenting duties four months after welcoming their first child together. The adorable couple were spotted out on a breakfast date in New York City on Friday, July 8. With their arms around each other, Jennifer rocked a casual chic ensemble of a white tee and faded jeans, while Cooke twinned in a white tee and dark pants.

The new mom certainly proved she’s always ready for her close-up. Even with a baggy jacket, hair in a messy bun and large sunglasses, Jennifer looked every inch the gorgeous movie star. And she was all smiles in the comfort of Cooke, making their romance one for the books.

After meeting and dating in 2018, Jennifer and Cooke got engaged in 2019 and wed in a private ceremony that October in Rhode Island with a gaggle of famous friends. The happy couple then became parents when their baby arrived just four months ago, but the name and gender have yet to be revealed, although Ellen DeGeneres may have let the secret slip!

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding in Newport, Rhode Island at Belcourt Mansion with celebrity guests including Kris Jenner in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has kept quite mum about her marriage and pregnancy, but she did open up a bit about both in a recent Vanity Fair interview. “I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she explained. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]…I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers.”

Jennifer went on to say why she is trying to keep her baby out of the spotlight. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ ” she explained. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”