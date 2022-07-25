Elon Musk Slams Report He Had Affair With Google Co-Founder’s Wife: ‘This Is Total BS’

Elon Musk, 51, has spoken out against the accusations that he allegedly had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin‘s wife, Nicole Shanahan. “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!” Elon wrote on Twitter July 24. This was in response to a new story by WSJ which claimed that Elon “engaged in a brief affair” with Sergey’s wife Nicole in December 2021 while the couple were separated.

“I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic,” Elon also said. In a second tweet, Elon doubled down on his claims that the affair never happened. “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh),” he said.

Elon continued to slam WSJ for the alleged fake story in more tweets. “The character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers,” he said. “I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!” He also accused WSJ of publishing “so many bs hit pieces” about himself and his company Tesla. “It’s embarrassing for them, frankly,” Elon wrote.

View Related Gallery Elon Musk Through The Years: Photos Of The Billionaire From His Start To Celebrate His 51st Birthday Elon Musk The Late Show with David Letterman Ny - 31 Dec 2004 Peter thiel, Elon Musk PayPal Chief Executive Officer Peter Thiel, left, and founder Elon Musk, right, pose with the PayPal logo at corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. Thiel who who co-founded PayPal and gave Facebook its first big investment now wants Silicon Valley to buy into a bigger idea: the future. Thiel is backing groups that see a future when computers will communicate directly with the human brain. Seafaring pioneers will found new floating nations in the middle of the ocean. Science will conquer aging, and death will become a curable disease Tech Tycoon, PALO ALTO, USA

WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count! It’s embarrassing for them, frankly. They once wrote an article saying FBI was about to arrest me, so I called FBI to ask what’s up and they said WSJ article was total bs. Just more shortseller fud. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Elon’s alleged affair would have taken place just weeks before Sergey filed for divorce from Nicole. Also around at that time, Elon welcomed a second baby with his ex girlfriend Grimes. Elon and Nicole’s alleged sexual relationship reportedly put an end to his friendship with Sergey. A source told WSJ that Sergey instructed his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon’s various businesses, which allegedly caused Elon to reportedly beg for forgiveness from Sergey. HollywoodLife reached out to Elon, Sergey, and Nicole’s reps for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

Drama in Elon’s personal life has been floating all over the internet. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Elon secretly welcomed twins with his former Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021. “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” Elon tweeted after confirming the news. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” Also, Elon’s 76-year-old father, Errol Musk, recently announced he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter.