Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 50, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”

“I haven’t checked her DNA,” he told the outlet of the child. “But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up. She looks exactly like Rushi and she behaves like him. So it’s pretty obvious you know.” “Rushi,” or Elliott Rush, is the name of their 5-year-old son. Tosca is the sister to Elon, and daughter of Errol and Maye Musk, 74. According to The Sun, Errol was married to Jana’s mother, Heide, for nearly two decades, and they reportedly had two children together during that time.

Errol and Jana were living together when they conceived the second child, he said, but are no longer cohabitating after her birth. “She wasn’t planned,” Errol told the publication. “But I mean, we were living together. She [Jana] stayed here for about 18 months after Rushi was born.”

Errol went on to point out that having kids with younger women can have its challenges. “But I realized she’s two generations behind whereas her mother was one generation behind when I married her,” he said in the lengthy interview. “So any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap… And that gap is going to show itself.”

That, however, doesn’t seem to have deterred him. “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce,” he told the outlet in part. “If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”

The comments underscore the recent news that his son Elon had twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis back in November, bringing the tech CEO’s tally of children up to 10 across several relationships. “Bravo to big families,” he said when confirming the news to Page Six on July 7.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” Elon tweeted the same day. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” Elon additionally wrote via the social media platform, “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”