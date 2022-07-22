Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: The Romantic Milestone They Celebrated During Trip To NYC

Besides giving a speech to the United Nations, the trip to the Big Apple fell on a very special occasion for the couple, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.



July 22, 2022



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had an absolute blast during their stay in New York City. While the couple primarily came to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day with the United Nations, a source close to Meghan revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the trip also gave them an opportunity to have an evening just the two of them and commemorate a very special point in their relationship.

The source said that the time in New York coincided with when the pair first started going out about six years ago in July 2016. “The trip couldn’t have come at a better time for them personally because they were able to combine it with a little belated celebration of their first date,” they said. “Being in the city and having a night out without the kids was a rare treat and they made the most of it. They cherish their time with the kids, but a romantic date night was long overdue.”



Besides getting having a romantic evening to themselves, the source also revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored to get to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s life and contributions. “Meghan is so immensely proud of Harry, being asked to give a speech at the UN is such an honor in itself, but to be asked by the Nelson Mandela Foundation [to give the key-note address at Nelson Mandela International Day], was just beyond special,” the insider explained. “There was a lot of pressure on Harry, but he absolutely hit it out of the park. It was such a proud and emotional moment for them both.”

The New York outing wasn’t the only big trip that Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, have taken recently. The pair also flew to London with their son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, to celebrate Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June. While they left early to return to the United States, the pair seemed to have a great time reuniting with the Royal Family to celebrate the queen’s important milestone.

