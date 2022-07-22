Jennifer Garner Goes Makeup-Free On A Jog As Ben & J.Lo Vacation In Paris With The Kids



Jennifer Garner stepped out for a jog in California when she opted to go completely makeup-free. The 50-year-old couldn’t stop smiling on her run as she rocked a gray baseball cap with a cropped black tank top and high-waisted leggings.

Jennifer is always rocking some sort of stylish workout outfit and this look was no different. She rocked a pair of high-waisted camouflage legging joggers that cinched around her ankles and had pockets on the sides. She topped her look off with a pair of running sneakers and threw her hair back into a ponytail.

As Jennifer went for a stroll, her ex-husband, Ben Affleck and his new wife Jennifer Lopez were on vacation in Paris. The couple packed on the PDA while out to eat in Paris and they seemed to be having an amazing time. For the outing, J.Lo rocked a flowy red Forte Forte Gathered dress that had a plunging V-neckline and long, flowy sleeves. She topped her look off with barely any makeup and threw her light brown hair into a messy bun with front bangs.

As for Ben, he looked dapper in a fitted black suit and button-down white shirt. The newlyweds couldn’t keep their hands off of each other at dinner and were pictured kissing at the dinner table.

Earlier that same day, J.Lo and Ben went for a stroll around Paris when she rocked a high-neck, short-sleeve white floral midi dress. The dress was tight on the bodice and cinched in at the waist while the entire frock was covered in orange and yellow flowers. She topped her look off with purple lens sunglasses and white flip-flops.