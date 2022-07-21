Katie Holmes Reveals The Sweet Way She & Daughter Suri, 16, Spent COVID Quarantine

Katie Holmes shared a rare glimpse into her life with daughter Suri Cruise as she opened up about their days spent together quarantining at the height of the pandemic. In a candid interview, the Dawson’s Creek actress, 43, explained how she bonded with her 16-year-old mini-me by chilling at a lake house where they made meals, sewed and watched classic movies.

“I painted, we had a sewing machine so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation,” Katie told Amazing magazine for their latest issue, per DailyMail. “We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock.”

As for what 80s movie the adorable mother/daughter pair couldn’t get enough of? “Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing 10 times,” Katie added. “Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room and it still holds up. It was fun.”

Suri Cruise, 16, wears a white dress and blue Converse sneakers for a morning stroll in New York City.

The movie was more than just mindless entertainment for the star; she credits such uplifting stories with helping her through the pandemic. “I am hopeful and I am a bit of a romantic in life, and I like movies that have kindness in them or at least that’s where I am right now while we’re still in the pandemic,” she explained. “For storytelling it’s cool to see characters struggle but find something. I think that’s true to life. I wanna believe that, anyway.”

This isn’t the first time the Batman Begins alum has opened up about her and Suri’s life during quarantine. Back in August of 2020, Katie called the time spent in lockdown with her only child a learning moment. “I like to keep her out of my interviews, but I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson,” she confessed in an interview with The Daily Telegraph. “Just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and that time together.”