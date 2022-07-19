Wolfgang Puck’s Spouse: Everything To Know About the Famous Chef’s 3 Marriages

Wolfgang Puck is one of the most famous living chefs in the world. He reached early success as a chef and owner of Ma Maison in Los Angeles in his 20s, but he became an international superstar through his books, like Modern French Cooking for the American Kitchen, Adventures in the Kitchen, and many more. The chef has opened tons of restaurants around the globe and is one of the biggest names in the culinary world.

Throughout his life and career, Wolfgang, 73, has been a husband to three different women, and he’s a father to four lovely sons. Find out everything you need to know about all the women that Wolfgang has married over the years here!

Marie France Trouillot

Wolfgang tied the knot with his first wife Marie France Trouillot in 1975. Of his three wives, the least is known about Marie, because they divorced in 1980. The pair tied the knot shortly after chef moved to the United States from Austria in 1973, but they split before his first cookbook hit shelves!

Barbara Lazaroff

Wolfgang married his second wife Barbara Lazaroff in 1983, and the pair were together until 2003, making their wedding Wolfgang’s longest. Wolfgang’s older sons Cameron and Byron are both with Barbara. While Wolfgang is the face of his culinary empire, Barbara has long been an important part of his success.

While Wolfgang is a master of the culinary arts, Barbara is also at the top of her field of interior design. Before she and the chef tied the knot, she was the co-founder of the Wolfgang Puck brand in 1979, according to her website, and she’s been vital in designing the chef’s restaurants. She’s provided her own commentary on different design styles for Wolfgang’s eateries on her site. She’s received a number of business and design awards for her work in Wolfgang’s restaurants.

While the pair may have split, it’s clear that they’re still a great team! The documentary Wolfgang detailed how Barbara regularly pushed her then-husband to expand on his projects, per Forbes. The pair still co-own and operate a bunch of restaurants together.

Gelila Assefa

After Wolfgang and Barbara divorced, the chef married Gelila Assefa in 2007. Wolfgang and Gelila have two more sons Oliver and Alexander together. Similar to Wolfgang’s second wife, Gelila has also collaborated with her husband on a bunch of projects. She’s a partner and global creative director in the Wolfgang Puck company, according to her LinkedIn. Funny enough, one of her jobs while working on breaking into the fashion industry was at the chef’s famed Spago restaurant, according to Mashed.

While she’s worked with her husband, Gelila is also well-establish on her own! She’s a designer, who has had a strong presence in the fashion world for years, most notably as a handbag designer, per her website. Despite making a name for herself as a fashionista, she’s also a proud founder of the non-profit Dream For A Future Africa foundation, which helps students in Gelila’s home country of Ethiopia.