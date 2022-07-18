Katherine Schwarzenegger Holds Her Daughters In Adorable Family Photo: ‘2 Under 2’

To say Katherine Schwarzenegger has her hands full with motherhood is an understatement. However, Katherine, 32, seemed to be handling it like a pro, judging by the photo she posted to her Instagram on Friday (July 15). In the pic, Katherine holds her and Chris Pratt‘s eldest daughter, Lyla, on her hip. In a carried slung across her chest rested their two-month-old daughter, Eloise, prompting Katherine to dub this photo, “2 under 2 vibes.”

In addition to carrying her kids, Katherine rocked a camo jacket and a pair of sunglasses. The outfit and the kids earned Katherine rave reviews in the comments. “Hot Momma,” commented Chris, 43. “That smile,” tweeted the official @SafeInTheSeat account. Nuggets, nuggets everywhere!” added Chelsea Handler. “All I see is piggy-tails and tooties,” said celebrity stylist Bridget Brager, adding, “Too cute mama!” “Omggg,” added Bella Thone, while Lauren Ireland left a string of “hearts for eyes” emojis. “You have a heart of gold, Katherine,” added one fan. “Thank you for always spreading love and happiness!!”

The world got its first look at baby Eloise in June, roughly a month after Katherine and the Guardians of the Galaxy star welcomed her into the world. Kathrine shared some memories from May to June, which included the addition to her family. In one photo, Katherine sat in a black camisole while sitting on the couch with her girl. While all fans saw was Eloise’s hands peeking out of the blanket, it was the first photograph of Chris’s third child.

View Related Gallery Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Photos Of The Couple Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt 'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019 Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger are seen out with both of their kids for the first time on June 5, 2022. It was their first outing since the birth of daughter, Eloise, two weeks prior.

Earlier in June, Chris and Katherine took a stroll with both of their girls. It marked the first time that the parents were in public with both children. Chris beamed with pride while pushing Eloise in a stroller, while Katherine walked with little Lyla as she rode a tricycle.

While Katherine was feeling her “2 under 2 vibes,” Chris was making headlines by saying he wouldn’t play Indiana Jones if offered the role. Harrison Ford is set to return to the role for a 2023 film, and many wonder if Chris would take over the whip and hat when Harrison, 80, eventually retires. “All I know,” Chris said, per Deadline, “is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [the part]?”