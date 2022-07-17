Bruce Springsteen Becomes 1st Time Grandpa After Son Sam Welcomes Daughter Lily: Photos

Bruce Springsteen and his wife, fellow rock legend Patti Scialfa, are celebrating the arrival of a new family member! Patti took to her Instagram on Saturday, July 16 to announce the birth of their granddaughter Lily Harper Springsteen. Lily was welcomed by Bruce and Patti’s son Sam, 26, a Jersey City firefighter, and his fiancée. The social media share included a gorgeous black and white photo of the parents walking Lily in a stroller and a color snap of the beautiful newborn.

This is the rock star couple’s first grandchild! Bruce, 72, and Patti, 68, also share son Evan, 29, and daughter Jessica, 28. The “Born in the U.S.A.” singer recently opened up about how the birth of his eldest child Evan changed his self-image. “That is a gift you get from your children and from your wife,” Bruce told People in 2021. “Your acknowledgment of a new self. And the realization of your manhood. It was huge. You know, I woke up. I felt as someone, not necessarily someone different, but someone so much further down the road than I thought maybe I’d ever get.”

He also recalled a life-changing moment during one of Patti’s pregnancies when she experienced bleeding. “So, we go to the doctors,” he recalled to the outlet. “I’m standing there and suddenly I realize, ‘There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do in the world, right now, if somebody says there’s a lion in the hall can you please go and get him out of the building for now … there was nothing I wouldn’t have done to have Patti and the baby be alright.”

Bruce and Patti met in the early 1980s when he saw her perform at a New Jersey bar and asked her to join his E Street band ahead of the Born in the U.S.A. Tour. Bruce was married to actress Julianne Phillips at the time — but they separated by 1988. After briefly dating and welcoming Evan in 1990, Bruce and Patti married a year later in an intimate ceremony at their home in L.A.