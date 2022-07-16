Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos

Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.

Tom earned his private pilot license in 1994 and has been flying ever since. “I fly airplanes. I’m a multi-engine instrument-rated commercial pilot,” he proudly stated in a 2017 interview with Wired. He also does many of his own flying stunts for his films, such as 2022’s long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. “Every time you see him flying, that’s him in that jet,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “You can’t pull Tom Cruise back. He’s going to do what he’s going do.” Furthermore, the talented actor earned his helicopter license just for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, per Thrillist.

Tom has been spending loads of time in London. On July 1, two days before he turned the big 6-0, he attended Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park. He appeared to go with an unidentified woman after his reported split from his rumored girlfriend of two years Hayley Atwell in June. For the special event, he wore dark blue jeans that were similar to the ones he was spotted in on Friday, a black polo tee, and a navy suede jacket. He was all smiles as walked through the venue.

On his actual birthday, Tom celebrated at the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit in Northhamptonshire, England. He dressed fairly casually for the big event, donning a light blue polo shirt and gray pants. Furthermore, on June 5, two days after his birthday, he celebrated some more with other A-list stars such as Serena Williams, 40, and Natalie Portman, 41, at the high-end Novikov restaurant in London. Tom was reportedly given a festive birthday cake and looked lively during the friend-filled outing.

60 looks good on Tom, and apparently treats him well, too!