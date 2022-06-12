Tom Cruise & Hayley Atwell Reportedly Split After 2 Years Together

Tom Cruise, 59, and his Mission Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell, 40, have reportedly called it quits. The two got together while in 2020 while filming on set, and broke things off in September of 2021. However, they later went on to repair their relationship. Currently, sources are saying that they broke up yet again, according to the US Sun.

“Tom and Hayley’s relationship was genuine,” the source said, defending the stars’ romance. “In spite of some rumours to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras.”

Despite this, their relationship apparently didn’t last after they got back together. “Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for them,” the insider stated. “They get on really well, and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year.”

However, it appears as if high pressure fame interfered with Tom and Hayley’s love life. “But what was working behind closed doors didn’t work out so well when it was made public, and the fanfare around them as a couple exploded again,” the source added.

Tom and Hayley’s romance started in late 2020 during lockdown. “Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one,” another source told The Sun in December 2020. “Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable,”

Although things ultimately didn’t end up working out between the co-stars, Tom has been romantically linked with many women over the past years. His first marriage was to actress Mimi Rogers in 1987, who he divorced three years later. He then wed Nicole Kidman in 1990, and the two officially split in 2001. He then dated Penelope Cruz for a few years, before he found love with Katie Holmes in 2005. They tied the knot in 2006, but unfortunately filed for divorce in 2012. Since the high profile separation, many of Tom’s relationship’s have been kept out of the limelight.

After for Tom’s current endeavors, the highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick was released in late May, 2022. Tom reprised the beloved main role of Pete Mitchell, who he popularized in 1986.