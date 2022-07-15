‘Transplant’ Finale Sneak Peek: Bishop Resigns & Bash Is Left In Shock

The hospital is about to get a massive shake-up. Bash catches Bishop as he’s going into the elevator in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Transplant season 2 finale. Bishop knows that Bash wants to talk about the lawsuit.

“I’ve thought about it from every angle, and there’s only one option,” Bash begins to say to Bishop. Bishop cuts him off and says, “I agree, which is why I resigned this morning.”

Understandably, Bash is stunned. “No, I meant me,” Bash tells Bishop. Bishop doesn’t want Bash losing his career over this. “Now you don’t have to [resign]. Today is my last day,” Bishop says.

Bishop is well aware that Ray wants a “sacrificial lamb” when it comes to the lawsuit. “My leaving means he has no cause to go after you” Bishop stresses to Bash. Bash is not okay with this. Bishop adds that this is a done deal. He’s made his decision.

The synopsis for the season 2 finale reads: “As Bash fights for Dr. Bishop’s legacy, big questions about his own future are finally answered.” The series has been barreling towards this final season 2 episode, so you know that many questions will be answered. However, things may be left open-ended.

Bishop has had an intense and complicated arc over the course of season 2. After suffering a stroke, Bishop and the other doctors weren’t sure he’d ever return to the hospital full-time. The veteran doctor was eventually cleared to return to work, but he faced additional obstacles and had to set the record straight on what he could handle.

Transplant, which airs in Canada before airing on NBC in the United States, has already been renewed for season 3. However, NBC has not revealed whether or not it has picked up the show’s third season. The Transplant season 2 finale will air on July 16 at 8 p.m. on NBC.