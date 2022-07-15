Tiger Woods Breaks Down In Tears Before Missing The Cut At The British Open

Tiger Woods missed the cut for the 2022 British Open on Friday (July 15). The 46-year-old golfing legend was the first in his threesome to reach the Swilican Bridge on the 18th hole of the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. At that point, Tiger was 9-over par for the course; he wouldn’t qualify to play the weekend rounds of the competition, his third official tournament since his Feb. 2021 accident. As Tiger walked over the bridge, he was greeted by a roar from the crowd. The reception stunned Tiger, who may have crossed the bridge for the last time. The weight of the moment was too much for Tiger, and he had to wipe away tears as he walked down the fairway.

“It’s very emotional for me,” Tiger said afterward, per the New York Post. “I’ve been coming here since 1995, and I don’t know when … I think the next one comes [back to St. Andrews] in what, 2030? I don’t know if I will be physically able to play by then. So, to me, it felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St Andrews.

Tiger said that the “warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me. I had a few tears. I’m not one who gets very teary-eyed very often about anything. But when it comes to the game and the passing on of … just the transition … I was lucky enough in ’95 to watch Arnold [Palmer] hit his first tee shot in the second round as I was going to the range. And I could hear Jack playing his last one, I was probably about four holes behind him.”

“Just to hear the ovations getting louder and louder and louder. I felt that as I was coming in. The people knew that I wasn’t going to make the cut at the number I was,” he continued. “But the ovations got louder as I was coming home. And that to me was … it felt just the respect. I’ve always respected this event. I’ve always respected the traditions of the game.”

Tiger’s outing at the British Open marks the third time he’s been on the links since his since-car accident outside Los Angeles in 2021. Tiger suffered multiple injuries to his right leg, but said that it’s stronger now than it’s been since the wreck, per ESPN. Prior to the British Open, Tiger played the opening rounds of the Masters in April, and the PGA Championship in May.

“It’s a struggle just playing just the three events I played this year,” Tiger said after his run at the British Open. “That in itself was something I’m very proud of. I was able to play these three events, considering what has transpired. Hopefully, we do more hard work and give myself some more chances next year to play a few more events. Life moves on.”