Thomas Day Struggles With Not Loving A Ex In New Heartbreaking Ballad ‘not my job anymore’

One might think that the heart of Thomas Day‘s new song, “not my job anymore,” is found in the ballad’s chorus. “Wish I could be the one that you call too much / at 4 am cause you can’t stop crying / drive you home when you get too drunk / and you say you’re fine / but I know you’re lying.” And though Thomas says that saving this former flame is “not my job anymore,” he changes things up in the second verse when revealing he was the one who called things off.

“If I’m being honest, I know I made the right decision / it hurts letting go, but it hurt more keeping in that position,” he sings in the second verse. Suddenly, Thomas steers from seeming bitter over a breakup to being mature in his understanding that the right decision was the hard one to make. Thomas isn’t singing for his ex – “not my job anymore” is a song he’s singing to himself to remind him that he walked away for a reason.

“I had already been in LA for a week when I wrote ‘not my job anymore,” he tells HollywoodLife. “It was really interesting because I was writing a song every day of the week expressing all of my emotions as specifically as possible. My friend called me on the morning of my last day in LA, telling me about some trauma that was thrown upon my ex-girlfriend. As he was telling me all about the situation, I couldn’t help but think to myself how the only thing I truly wanted to do was to help her like I used to. After a short rant about how I was ‘over her,’ I got breakfast and headed over to Nick Ruth’s house, where I was also meeting my friend Madi Yanofsky. The writing came naturally for all of us. I just poured my heart out talking about how I felt about the conversation that morning, and the song came together.”

“This song touches the parts of my heart that haven’t always felt safe in a long time,” he adds, “but I truly believe, now that the song is here, a part of me has healed in a way it never has before. I hope you heal. I hope you move on. And I hope this song makes you cry and accept your feelings with reassurance. I love all of you with everything I’m made of.”

Thomas previously joes that his “whole life is a breakup song,” which is remarkable since the Brentwood, Tennessee native is only 19 years old. Growing up with love for music, Thomas connected with songs that showcased the songwriter’s soul (he cites Maroon 5’s Songs About Jane and The Beatles’ “Yesterday” as early inspirations.) Though he grew up in a musical family and dabbled in musical theater, societal pressures drew him away from music and into the sports world.

As a star kicker for his high school football, Thomas’s talents shone on the field as they did on the stage. He created an Instagram page and a TikTok account dedicated to his music and shared his soulful covers of songs by Adele, Sam Smith, and Bruno Mars. With good looks and an undeniable talent when it came to singing and songwriting, Thomas took off. As of “not my job anymore” s release, he has 6.6 million followers on TikTok and over 257k on Instagram.

When he graduated high school in 2021, multiple schools offered him scholarships, but he couldn’t deny his heart any longer. He signed to Arista Records in 2021. He released a trio of songs – “Softly,” “Overplayed,” and “The New Me” – and kicked off 2022 with “Bonnie & Clyde.” Each has resonated with his fans, proving he made the right decision.