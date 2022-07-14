Gwen Stefani Looks Wild With Off-Center Pigtails, Cowboy Boots & Mismatched Flannel Outfit

Gwen Stefani is always rocking some unique outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 52-year-old had her platinum blonde hair up in a bunch of different pigtails as she wore a mismatched red and blue flannel ensemble.

Gwen’s hair was done by hairstylist, Suzette “Boozer,” who threw her hair into a bunch of pigtails starting at the top front and off to the sides and back. Meanwhile, her makeup was done by Ernesto Casillas who gave her a sultry smokey eye with a glossy pink lip.

As for her outfit, she rocked a baggy blue and red flannel button-down shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted, silky flannel pants with an elastic drawstring waist and silver zippers on the sides. She tucked her pants into a pair of white leather studded, fringe heeled boots and added a pair of suspenders to hang off the back of her pants.

View Related Gallery Gwen Stefani's Sexiest Outfits: Her Hottest Red Carpet, Concert & Festival Looks Gwen Stefani 'This Must Be The Place' film premiere at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France - 20 May 2011 Sean Paul is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles, California. 13 Jul 2022 Pictured: Sean Paul,Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA877796_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Later that night, Gwen hit the stage with Sean Paul when she rocked another fabulous outfit. She threw on a metallic gold halterneck crop top that was made from draped, fringe threads that were cut out across her chest revealing ample skin. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted fishnet black tights with high-waisted trousers on top.

The pants featured two buttons on the waist and light gray stripes down the sides of the legs. She accessorized with huge gold ball dangling earrings, gold arm cuffs, and bangles.