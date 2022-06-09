Gwen Stefani Rocks White & Green Dress With Massive Train At AFI Life Achievement Award Gala

Gwen Stefani brought some drama to the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala on June 9. Drama in her dress, that is! The 52-year-old pop singer wowed in a gorgeous white and green ombre dress with a massive train as she walked the carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. The dress started as a simple white fitted tank in the upper portion before dramatically blossoming into a voluminous ruffled green skirt. Gwen accessorized with a diamond necklace, bracelets, and rings. She wore her very curly hair into a super high bun that sat on top of her head.

Gwen walked the carpet with her husband, Blake Shelton, 45. He wore a more relaxed ensemble consisting of dark blue jeans, a white dress shirt and a black tie tucked under a black waistcoat. A gray blazer and brown dress shoes completed his look.

The AFI Life Achievement Award Gala was rescheduled to June 9 after being postponed from its original 2020 date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Julie Andrews, 86, is being honored for her impressive career as an actress. “A legendary actress of both stage and screen, Andrews has enchanted and delighted audiences around the world with her uplifting and inspiring body of work,” AFI’s website reads about the Princess Diaries star. “She continues to captivate viewers in front of the camera, with her remarkable wit, characteristic grace and an incandescent and unmistakable voice all of her own — while also shining a light on humanitarian issues in her activism and philanthropic work.”

The last time Gwen dressed up in a dramatic gown was at May 2’s Met Gala. For the event, she rocked a highlighter green two-piece ensemble from Vera Wang, per People. The top half of her outfit consisted of a simple bandeau top, while the bottom half was a full skirt that had two huge flowers decorating the upper portion of it. She had a matching manicure and gloves. Evening out her bright look, she kept her hair styled straight and down.

Between The Met Gala and the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, the “Rich Girl” singer has been touring the world, from Los Angeles to Mexico City and beyond. She also celebrated her firstborn son, Kingston‘s, 16th birthday. Gwen certainly lives one “Cool” life!