Gwen Stefani Rocks A Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes For Her Beauty Line’s ‘Latest Launch’: Photos

Gwen Stefani sizzled in a red string bikini top and short jean shorts for a new launch for her beauty line, GXVE Beauty. The singer and businesswoman, 52, shared photos of her outfits to her Instagram page on June 27, and looked confident as she posed with her left hand on her hip. The No Doubt founder donned a pair of fishnet stockings under the cuffed shorts and paired the look with a black, white, tan, and navy blue faux fur jacket. She accessorized with several layers of gold necklaces and bracelets and completed the fun look with a pair of brown cowgirl boots.

In a second snapshot, which was a mirror selfie, Gwen posed with her right hand on her hip in fishnets, black leather high-waisted shorts that featured inches of fringe hanging from the hem, a black bra covered in mesh fabric, and a black jacket. This time, she accessorized with white and silver jewelry and paired her edgy look with over-the-knee leather boots. She stood next to a clothing rack of several outfit options consisting of multiple red tops and two pairs of light blue jeans. The fur jacket from her first photo hung in the background. “fit check … all glammed up on set with @gxvebeauty for our latest launch,” she captioned the two images.

The behind-the-scenes peek of the singer’s outfits came three days after she debuted her hair and makeup look for the new launch. Gwen wore her signature platinum blonde hair in in a sleek ponytail and dyed the second half of the ponytail a bold red, which matched her signature red pout. Her eyes were beautifully framed with gray eyeshadow and dark eyeliner. She captioned the selfie with three red lips and tagged her makeup brand.

Gwen launched GXVE, pronounced “give”, in March and announced the exciting new business venture in February with a video of herself applying her own makeup in 1997. Later in the video, she did someone else’s makeup in 2022 and revealed she used to be a makeup artist in Anaheim, Calif. “So this is the deal guys. I used to work at the mall in Anaheim. They put me behind the counter without any training … it was one of the greatest times of my life because I got to do makeup on people that just wanted to feel good,” she recalled.

The mother of three also noted that red lipstick was her “obsession.” She added, “I remember the first time that I ever tried it. I saw the future, like that was me for the next forever of my life.” Erin Sale, the chief marketing officer of GXVE, told WWD that the lip sector of the beauty brand “emerged as an important category.” During the brand’s first week on sale at Sephora.com, Gwen’s red lipsticks “Original Me” and “I’m Still Here” completely sold out.