Elon Musk’s Mom Maye ‘Extremely Bummed’ By His Breakup With Natasha Bassett

Although Elon Musk‘s relationship with 28-year-old actress Natasha Bassett‘s has ended, the bond that she formed with his mother Maye Musk, 74, surely has not. However, that does not mean that the billionaire’s supermodel mother didn’t feel a certain way about the breakup, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Maye was “extremely bummed” by the sudden split.

As HollywoodLife previously reported, on May 25, Natasha brought Maye as her guest to Cannes for the world premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis biopic, in which she had a starring role. According to the source, “Natasha and Maye got very close over the past couple of months. She thought that Natasha was the perfect woman for her son. They shared such a strong bond, and she really considers her to be a friend now. Their friendship will continue even though she is no longer with Elon.”

The following week, Elon and Natasha were photographed for the first time together in public while on a romantic vacation to St. Tropez. On July 7, Elon confirmed the shocking news that he secretly fathered twins, who were born in November 2021, with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis. Shortly thereafter, as HollywoodLife also EXCLUSIVELY reported, Natasha ended their relationship to “focus on her career.” The insider told us that Maye doesn’t hold this against her. “Maye isn’t upset or angry with Natasha. As a woman, Maye knows that sometimes a woman has to put herself and her career before a relationship,” they said.

So, how is Elon handling the breakup? Apparently, not so bad. “Elon was obviously upset that Natasha decided to end their relationship, but he respects her decision and he cares deeply for her,’ the source said. “Although he wishes things could be different, he knows she has a lot on her plate right now and he will continue to be a part of her life as much as she will let him.”