‘RHOBH’ Recap: Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Erika Jayne For Cursing Out Her Son, 14

The July 13 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills picked up where last week’s left off — at Sutton Stracke‘s luncheon. And once everyone was done talking about her heated discussion with Diana Jenkins at Garcelle Beauvais‘ birthday party, the topic of conversation turned to Erika Jayne cursing out Garcelle’s 14-year-old son.

“I understand we were all having a good time at my birthday party,” Garcelle told Erika in this week’s episode. “I understand that your liquor level was beyond.” But that also didn’t mean Erika had the right to tell Garcelle’s son to “get the f*** out”, Garcelle noted. “Under no circumstances can you disrespect not only a kid, but my kid.”

Sneak Peek of Wednesday’s #RHOBH — Garcelle confronts Erika for disrespecting her son, and calls out Kyle! 👀 pic.twitter.com/mnUPPsLsfi — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) July 7, 2022

Fortunately for Garcelle, Erika agreed. “I take full responsibility. I was s**t talking and treating the kids like they were adults and I was wrong. I fully apologize,” she said, while adding that her behavior “didn’t come from a bad place. It wasn’t vicious, it was just wrong.”

Kyle Richards then jumped into the conversation and tried defending Erika’s drinking since Garcelle had previously worried about the medications Erika was mixing with alcohol. “I’ve known Erika for seven years, and never once have I seen her lose her composure one time, so I think she’s allowed a little bump here,” Kyle said, to which Garcelle’s friend Sheree Zampino replied, “In this moment, [Garcelle] just needs you to be neutral.”

Garcelle previously accused Kyle of “jumping ship” during difficult conversations, and that became one of those moments. But Kyle didn’t see it that way. In a private confessional, she said, “Was it wrong for Erika to tell Garcelle’s son to f**k off? 100 percent. But am I happy that she’s let her hair down and having some fun and not so guarded as she used to be? Absolutely. Does that mean I’ve jumped ship? No I haven’t.”

As the conversation progressed, Sheree brought up how Erika also said she wanted to have a threesome with Garcelle’s oldest son, Oliver, and Erika confirmed she did say that and she still feels the same way. But she didn’t get chastised for it — instead, Sheree said she’d engage in a threesome with him, too, and they both laughed as Garcelle joked about never bringing her sons around them again.

Later in the episode, Garcelle and Sheree met up with Kyle for lunch, where Garcelle said she’s worried about how much Erika has been drinking. Again, Kyle said she didn’t think it was an issue, but Garcelle said it could become “dangerous” if she doesn’t get her meds and alcohol under control.

Then, in the final moments of this week’s episode, Sutton joined Diana for lunch in town. There, they were supposed to make peace, following their spat over their respective miscarriages, but Diana was as cold as ice from the moment Sutton walked into the restaurant. She honestly had no interest in hearing Sutton out and only made the situation worse by being passive aggressive throughout their conversation, so Sutton had no other choice but to leave the lunch date on shaky grounds. But she knew they’d see each other again at Kyle’s holiday charity event, so she told Diana that even though they’re not seeing eye to eye, they can be cordial with each other moving forward. We’ll just have to wait and see if Diana holds up her end of the bargain.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.