Chris Rock & Lake Bell Fuel Romance Speculation By Holding Hands In Croatia: Photos

Chris Rock, 57, and Lake Bell, 43, further fueled romance rumors with their latest overseas trip! The comedian and actress were photographed showing off PDA by holding hands in the town of Trogir in Croatia on July 12, and looked like they were having a great time. They took time enjoying the sights as they took a stroll on a boardwalk at the epic location and were dressed in casually stylish outfits.

Chris donned a white button-down top, gray pants, and white sneakers, during the outing. He also added a tan fedora and sunglasses. Lake wore a white long-sleeved top, black pants, and black shoes with mini heels. She had her long hair down and also carried a white purse over one shoulder.

Chris and Lake’s latest outing together comes just a few days after Chris’ brother, Tony, was spotted at LAX and told TMZ that he was happy for Chris and his love life. He admitted he hadn’t met Lake yet and didn’t know who she was, but also said he looked forward to the possibility for an introduction in the future. “I’m definitely looking forward to meeting her,” he told the outlet before joking that they “ruined a family surprise” by approaching him. “Maybe he wanted to spring it on us, but you guys ruined it.”

Chris and Lake first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted attending a baseball game together in June. They were seen on more outings after that, including one over the Fourth of July weekend. Although no photos showed them expressing PDA like their latest Croatia stroll, they were seen chatting it up at a table for brunch.

A source recently told us that the pair is indeed dating and it’s going well. “Chris and Lake have been seeing each other for a couple of months,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s really busy with his comedy tour and focusing on his upcoming comedy special, but he’s excited about Lake, so he’s making a big effort with her despite his hectic schedule. He’s doing his best to make it all work.”