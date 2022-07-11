Pete Davidson Is The New Face—And Other Parts—Of Manscaping Razor: Watch Hilarious Ad

Who better to sell a manscaping razor than a comedian? Pete Davidson announced that he’s the new spokesperson for Manscaped razors with a hilarious ad on Monday, July 11. The 28-year-old funnyman did his best to offer new slogans for the product, selling it with smirk and lots of laughs. “I’ve been using this guy long enough that I think it’s about time we went into business together,” he said at the end of the clip. “Meet the new face, among other parts, of Manscaped.”

As Pete held up the Manscaped razor, he gave all sorts of hilarious lines to sell the grooming tools to help with all the areas where the sun don’t shine. He offered tons of funny lines, all quickly getting cut off in the trailer. Some of the lines included: “Surprise your girlfriend”, “Let’s show them how hairless we could be boys“, and “Presentation matters! Don’t make me get specific, because I will.” Another section featured Pete with his back turned and putting the razor to good use and telling the camera that he had a “hot date.”

Fans looking to “shave it, baby” can buy the Manscaped Lawn Mower from the company’s website. The razor can be bought on its own for $84.99, but there are packages with a number of other grooming tools and products available for as much as $144.99.

Besides becoming the face of Manscaped, Pete has plenty of other projects on the horizon, but most notably, he’ll dive into the reality TV world alongside his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. It’s been revealed that he’ll be in the second season of The Kardashians on Hulu, including a steamy scene where the SKIMs founder asked him he wanted to shower with her “really quick.” Hopefully, he had the Manscaped razor!

A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Pete was super excited to be a part of the reality show. “He is having fun doing this with her and they all know it is only going to make fans that much more interested in watching. It is a win-win situation,” the insider said.

