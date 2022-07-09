Britney Spears Rocks Tiny Shorts As She & Sam Asghari Return To LA After Tropical Honeymoon

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are back from their honeymoon! Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, landed in Los Angeles after spending several days at a beautiful mystery beach location and were spotted heading out of the airport in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, which can be seen here. The adorable couple, who wed on June 9 in a surprise intimate backyard ceremony in Britney’s former Thousand Oaks, Calif. mansion, was dressed casually for the ride home. The “Toxic” singer wore short white shorts, which showed off her toned legs, and a gray hoodie, which appeared to be keeping her warm over an orange and white striped blouse. Britney paired the relaxed ensemble with aviator sunglasses, white slides, and several bags. Her wavy beach hair was thrown up into a ponytail.

Meanwhile, Sam donned short palm tree-printed swim trunks and a gray tank top, which both allowed his bulging muscles to shine. He also wore white ankle-length socks with blue slides. The actor and model could be seen checking his phone as a golf cart carried him and his wife away to their vehicle.

Although the dynamic duo kept their honeymoon location secret, Britney made sure to post all about her trip on Instagram as it happened. The “Womanizer” singer first shared a video of Sam boarding their private jet with their dog, Sawyer, on July 5. Sam mentioned he was getting heavy as he sat down with the adorable pup and waved his paw at the camera. In the caption of the video, Britney called the pup “her baby”, while Sam commented that he was his “son”. They both seemed pleased to have him on board, as exemplified by Britney’s shrieks of joy in the video.

The next day, Britney shared a compilation video of her and Sam’s day at the beach, which started with a boat ride. In typical Britney fashion, she posed and danced around her husband in a blue bikini and looked on top of the world. Sam was wearing the same printed bathing suit bottoms he donned on the way home from the airport and a pink button-down shirt. He kissed Britney several times as she enthusiastically frolicked around him. Britney made fun of her childlike happiness, taking to the caption to write, “Playing the role of How To Lose A Guy In 10 days … Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think its real ????” The last question seemed to be a slight at those who don’t believe her relationship with Sam is true love.

The same day, Britney shared another signature video of herself flaunting her beach body in the shallow, clear waters of the picturesque location. Britney paired the animal print bathing suit with black aviator sunglasses and had her hair tied up in a ponytail as she posed in her bikini, purposely showing some extra skin. At one point, Britney lost her top completely and used her hands to cover her nipples. “Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise … No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!!” she said, clearly expecting backlash. “this is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!! Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well.”

While Britney and Sam are no strangers to beautiful beach getaways, the iconic singer revealed to her fans that she and Sam had not yet gone on their honeymoon as of June 22 because they were so busy moving into their new residence. “Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!!” she began in her caption for a photo of herself posing in a brightly-colored two-piece in her new pool. “I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … it’s hella fast !!! I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good,” she continued.