Justice Brett Kavanaugh Forced Out of Morton’s Steakhouse Over Pro-Choice Protest

Justice Brett Kavanaugh didn’t get dessert on Wednesday. According to reports, he was forced out of a Morton’s Steakhouse on July 6, after pro-choice protestors acted on a tip and converged in front of the downtown Washington, D.C. restaurant. The group ShutDown DC reportedly organized the action. “While the bada**es @OurRightsDC and his own neighbors are gathered outside #Kavanaugh’s home, the justice seems to have snuck out for a swanky DC dinner,” the group tweeted Wednesday. “We got a tip from someone who spotted him around 7:40. DM us if you want to join him…we’re sure he can pull up a seat!”

They did exactly that, and rather than stick around for a slice of cheesecake, the politician promptly made his way out the back entrance with his security team, per a follow-up tweet by the group. “We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail,” the group tweeted. “@mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women.” Brett, who is one of the six ultra conservative Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in June hasn’t issued a formal response, but Morton’s was unimpressed — and the protestors couldn’t have cared less.

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant,” a company rep told Politico. “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

ShutDown D.C. responded via Twitter again, writing, “No rights for us, no peace for you. Get f***ked @mortons.” On July 8, they again mocked the restaurant chain with a tweet reading, “Someone please do a dramatic reading of the @mortons statement and upload it to tiktok. Best costume/setting wins.”

Poor guy. He left before his soufflé because he decided half the country should risk death if they have an ectopic pregnancy within the wrong state lines. It’s all very unfair to him. The least they could do is let him eat cake 🍰 https://t.co/5Y3b1TIW1N — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded with a tongue-in-cheek reaction tweet about the incident. HuffPost Senior Editor Andy Campbell tweeted on Friday, “Politico clutching pearls today after a handful of ‘unruly’ protesters ‘targeted’ Brett Kavanaugh by standing outside during his steak dinner. Just an absolutely terrifying night for Kavanaugh, who ‘did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal but left before dessert.'” AOC responded with, “Poor guy. He left before his soufflé because he decided half the country should risk death if they have an ectopic pregnancy within the wrong state lines. It’s all very unfair to him.The least they could do is let him eat cake,” alongside an emoji of a slice of cake.