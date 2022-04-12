Cam Newton Slammed After Making Sexist Remarks About Women Who Don’t Allow Men To ‘Lead’

After Cam Newton said that certain women ‘don’t know when to be quiet’ and ‘allow a man to lead,’ fans roasted the unemployed quarterback for ’embarrassing’ himself by not following his own advice.

“Oh, look. Cam Newton is still a misogynistic a–hole. GASP,” tweeted one user after Cam, 32, appeared on the Barstool Sports Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast published on Sunday, Mar. 10). While chatting with hosts Gillie Da King and Wallace Peepers about his upbringing, the NFL quarterback (currently still looking for a job) began discussing what is and isn’t a woman. “Now, a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right?” said Cam. “And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of: ‘I’m a boss b-tch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet." "Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." https://t.co/Dzw3QMtpwI pic.twitter.com/WdYsetopRJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 11, 2022

Here's the rest of the Cam Newton clip… pic.twitter.com/lnosWJtgWC — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) April 12, 2022

Cam’s comments faced a backlash online. “I swear Cam Newton and T.I. have an annual competition about who can embarrass Atlanta the most,” tweeted sports writer Carron J. Phillips. “Based on this, I’d argue Cam’s the one who doesn’t know when to be quiet,” added sports writer Nicole Auerbach. “Not Cam Newton, a man who doesn’t know when to be quiet, ranting about women who ‘don’t know when to be quiet,'” tweeted one fan, while another argued that Cam’s comments were telling on himself. “If you can’t take care of yourself, just say that.” Cam Newton has five children with a woman he later refused to marry,” tweeted journalist Evette Dionne. “Let’s not pretend as if he’s the arbiter of manhood and raising families.”

If you can't see the underlying sexism in Cam Newton's comments, then I don't know what to tell you — Katelynne (@katelynnelener) April 12, 2022

Cam Newton telling us to let men lead…bro you can't even lead your men into the end zone. — Kristan (@Chocandchamps) April 12, 2022

Cam Newton needs to realize he's no longer a good enough QB to be going on podcasts and giving his hot takes — Level 30 Daedric Lorax (@Krakoan_Lorax) April 12, 2022

Cam did have his defenders. Many people, often arguing from a conservative point of view, said that the unemployed footballer’s comments about him preferring a “traditional” setup were unoffensive. “If you can’t see the underlying sexism in Cam Newton’s comments, then I don’t know what to tell you,” one fan said in response to this defense. “Yeah, this is just purely misogynistic. Thinking a woman has to act or do certain things just because they are a woman,” added another. “Get out of here with this nonsense. F-ck Cam Newton.”

Earlier in the conversation, Cam told the Million Dollaz Worth of Game hosts, “A bad b-tch is a person who is just, you know: ‘Girl, I’m a bad b-tch, I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part, but I don’t act that part.’ And there’s a lot of women who are bad b-tch. I say b-tch in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.” Cam also later spoke about how “the men [need to] start being men…that sucka sh-t should not be rewarded.” When asked to clarify what “sucka sh-t” was, Cam defined is as to how “Every person that got money and every rich person isn’t a real one. I think that gets misconstrued in this society because a lot of people have money, but they’re not genuine people.”

As some fans pointed out, Cam has had previous brushes with misogyny. In October 2017, Carolina Panthers beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked him about passing rhythm with former teammate Devin Funchess. “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” said Cam, per USA Today. “Like, it’s funny.” He later apologized online.