‘American Ninja Warrior’ Preview: Jeramiah Boyd, 18, Shocks Everyone On His Rookie Run

Jeramiah Boyd is taking American Ninja Warrior by storm! The 18-year-old makes his first appearance during the July 11 episode. In this EXCLUSIVE season 14 preview, Jeramiah doesn’t waste any time when it comes to tackling the course.

Jeramiah has always been an athlete. He was a pole vaulter and captain of his high school track team. It’s clear from how easily he completes some of the obstacles that Jeramiah’s athleticism is out of this world.

The 18-year-old has fun with the course. “It’s like it’s easy for him!” Matt Iseman says. When Jeramiah makes it to the Final Frontier obstacle, Matt and Akbar Gbajabiamila note that this will be the most rigorous test for Jeramiah yet.

“This was the tough one last week, knocked out 20 competitors,” Matt reveals. However, the Final Frontier is no match for Jeramiah. The teenager completes this part of the course.

Jeramiah is so close to getting that first buzzer. In just this year alone, Jeramiah has already accomplished so much. He just graduated from high school and plans to go into real estate like his mother.

After completing the main course, Jeramiah decides to go for the Mega Wall. The Mega Wall is quite the feat at 18 feet. Jeramiah is very experienced when it comes to climbing walls. His videos have over 130 million views on TikTok!

Jeramiah easily scales the wall, which means the 18-year-old is going to get his hands on $10,000. This course was a total breeze for the recent graduate. His incredible rookie run is proof that Jeramiah is going to be a force in season 14.

This is just the beginning of Jeramiah’s run on American Ninja Warrior. He’s still gunning for that top prize of $1 million. If he makes it to the National Finals, he’ll have to conquer all four stages in Las Vegas. American Ninja Warrior season 14 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC.