‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Trailer: The Terrifying New ‘A’ Is Out For Blood

“A” is back! The trailer for HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin dropped July 6 and features a new group of high school girls being stalked and tormented by a new “A.” Millwood High School students Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Noa (Maia Reficco), Faran (Zaria), and Mouse (Malia Pyles) are targeted over something their parents did 20 years ago. And like the original series, the girls receive texts from “A” informing them of the terrors they face.

In the trailer, somebody is killed by “A” and the whole school is left in mourning. But Imogen and the rest of the group know there’s more to the story. “A is testing us. He’s watching us,” one of the girls say. The five of them agree to stick together and uncover their parents’ secrets that seemingly sent “A” on his killing spree.

“A” could be anyone in the reboot series. Everyone’s a suspect — including Moe’s boyfriend Shawn (Alex Aiono), Millwood High queen bee Karen Beasley (Mallory Bechtel), and her father Sheriff Beasley (Eric Johnson). If the original Pretty Little Liars is any indication, trust no one!

The official longline for PLL: Original Sin reads, “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own.”

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring developed the PLL reboot. It’s set in the same universe as the original series, which aired on Freeform from 2010 to 2017 and starred Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, and Sasha Pieterse. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will premiere with the first three episodes out of ten total on July 28.