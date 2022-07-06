‘Married At First Sight’ Season 15 Preview: Stacia Reveals Her Biggest Dealbreaker

Married At First Sight returns for season 15 on July 6. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the premiere featuring Stacia just before she marries Nate, whom she’s never met.

“I’m excited. I’m scared. I have so many different emotions,” Stacia tells her mom, Stacy. Her mom replies, “It’s nuts.”

Stacia wants to have a family and believes the Married At First Sight experience can help her achieve that goal. “But I feel like as I get older, it’s pushing me a little bit further back with having kids. So I need to find somebody who is as serious and committed to wanting to you know build a family,” she admits.

Stacia’s mom brings up her daughter’s business and the property investments she’s acquired. She mentions a “post-nup” to Stacia. “Well, yeah. I am 100 percent for that,” Stacia quickly says.

Stacy asks, “What if he’s not?” For Stacia, that would be a “dealbreaker.” Nate is a day trader, while Stacia is an accountant. Let’s hope Nate will be on board with Stacia’s post-nup views.

Married At First Sight season 15 is kicking off with a three-hour episode starting at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. For the first time, the show is heading to the west coast. Singles from San Diego will meet their matches for a brand-new season.

Every new two-hour episode will capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage. The newly matched couples also get the opportunity to get together and share the good, the bad, and the ugly about their unique unions. After the eight-week experiment comes to an end, each couple will make the biggest decision of their lives: to stay married or get a divorce.

Married At First Sight: Afterparty returns as well. The show, hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam, will air at 11 p.m. on Lifetime. Each episode goes behind the scenes and provides insider details of all the drama, romance, and everything else in between. Married At First Sight season 15 will air Wednesdays on Lifetime.