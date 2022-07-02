Kate Hudson Sips Coffee In Just Underwear As She Says ‘Suns Out’: Photo

Kate Hudson bared it all on her Instagram on Saturday, July 2, 2022. In the raunchy photo, the Almost Famous actress sat outside a large window on a bright, sunny day, appearing to be makeup free. She sported nothing but a pair of high waisted black underwear while she let her honey blonde locks down loose to cover her chest. In one hand was a phone, and in the other she sipped a beverage from a small white cup. She captioned the post fittingly with a sun emoji and an array of coffee cups.

This isn’t the only time we’ve seen the 43-year-old in a revealing high waisted outfit. On June 21, 2022, Kate took to her Instagram yet again to show off her toned figure in a white bikini with high waisted bottoms while promoting a pair of high fashion shoes from Stuart Weitzman. In the racy video montage, she leaned against a white wall while the sun beamed on her elongated legs. She demonstrated the strappy silver heels in several shots before slipping into a slinky black summer dress.

However, that isn’t the only exciting thing going on in Kate’s life. Golide Hawn‘s talented daughter also shared a heartwarming post of her 18-year-old son Ryder‘s high school graduation earlier in June, where she reunited with her ex-husband Chris Robinson.

View Related Gallery Kate Hudson Through The Years: Photos Of The 'Almost Famous' Actress From Her Early Days & On Kate Hudson may have been born into Hollywood, but she has a star power all her own. The actress daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson was born on April 19, 1979 in LA. Her <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/feature/kate-hudson-parents-4588871/">mom and dad divorced</a> when she was just 18 mos. old and Kate said she considers her mom's longtime partner Kurt Russell her actual father. Following in her family's footsteps, Kate made her film debut in the 1998 dramedy 'Desert Blue' but her breakout role was as 'band aid' Penny Lane in 2000's 'Almost Famous'. Kate star continued to rise and she became a rom-com queen, appearing in classics like 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days', 'You, Me, and Dupree', and 'Fools Gold'. The star is also an entrepreneur, co-founding the athleisure apparel brand Fabletics in 2013. She is also a mother of three. Through it all, she's remained an image of elegance. Here, a radiant Kate Hudson arrives at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Mar. 27. She looked stylish. Want to see photos of how Kate has evolved over the years? Click through the gallery to check out her evolution. Goldie Hawn with son Wyatt Russell and daughter Kate Hudson Goldie Hawn with Family at Heathrow Airport, London, Britain - 1991

“Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like “hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!” As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!” she proudly posted.

“Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly!” she happily continued.