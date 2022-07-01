Jason Derulo’s Ex Jena Frumes Reveals His ‘Cheating’ & ‘Constant Disrespect’ Ended Relationship

Jason Derulo's ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jena Frumes slammed an Instagram troll and shared her opinion on why their relationship finally ended!

July 1, 2022
Jason Derulo Jena Frumes
Image Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Jason Derulo‘s ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jena Frumes knows her worth! The model and influencer, 26, took to Instagram to post a gorgeous bikini shot and a positive message — but was forced to clap back when a troll questioned her worth. “You are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable. Don’t forget that💙,” she captioned the blue string bikini selfie on June 30. Jena looked stunning and impossibly fit with a natural glow, hair down, and bare feet in the pic.

But not all of Jena’s 4.8 million followers seemed to appreciate the raw beauty of the photo. A troll took to the comments section to attempt to shame her. “Worth it in what way?” the troll wrote before launching into a brutal personal critique. “You’re not married, which means your child is a b****** and you’re playing the w**** role. Y’all got morals mixed up.”

Jena wasted no time in posting a revealing response about her breakup with the “Savage Love” singer. “I wouldn’t call myself a w**** its unfortunate situation didn’t work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it’s best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to,” she responded in the comments section. “Or is it better to stay quiet so people like you approve?”

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo
Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo (Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock)

Jena and Jason were well known for their on-again, off-again relationship. But after welcoming their baby boy, on May 8, 2021, the couple broke up for good that following September, after nearly two years of dating. At the time, Jason took to social media to announce the split. “Jena and I have decided to part ways,” he wrote via Twitter in September. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

