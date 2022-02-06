Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes Spark Reconciliation Rumors On Date 8 Mos. After Welcoming Son

The pop star and his baby mama painted the town red following their surprise split in September, just four months after celebrating the birth of their son Jason King.

Is Cupid working his magic? Jason Derulo and his ex girlfriend Jena Frumes sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted enjoying a night out in Los Angeles on Saturday (February 5). The former couple, who surprised fans by splitting in September only four months after welcoming a baby boy, looked ready to paint the town red as they went on a dinner date before hitting up a club in West Hollywood. Later, they seemed quite cozy as they left the establishment together in Jason’s luxury SUV.

The “Talk Dirty” hitmaker oozed casual coolness in his bright blue sweater, black pants, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. Jena, meanwhile, sent temperatures soaring in her sexy, skintight black leather pants and camouflage jacket. She kept her trademark sandy blonde curls long and loose with a part to the side. With minimal makeup, the former fitness model let her natural beauty shine for the fun-filled evening.

Back in September, Jason caused quite an uproar with his fans when he took to Twitter to announce he had broken up with Jena. “Jena and I have decided to part ways,” he wrote. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.” The “Takeover Tomorrow” singer added, “Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

The shock split came only four months after Jena revealed she and Jason had welcomed their son Jason King. Jena took to her Instagram in May to write, “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed 05/08/2021. I love you forever @jasonderulo.” Jason, in his oen social media post, called the birth “the happiest day” of his life. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes,” Jason added.