Jason Derulo & Jena Frumes Spark Reconciliation Rumors On Date 8 Mos. After Welcoming Son

Jason Derulo
Ab/BACKGRID
Editorial use only. Exclusive - Premium Rates Apply. Call your Account Manager for pricing.Mandatory Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9695676av)Jason Derulo'Lorraine' TV show, London, UK - 29 May 2018JASON DERULO - MY NEW SONG IS FOR THE WORD CUP, BUT IT'S ALSO A MESSAGE TO THE PRESIDENT.He’s one of the world’s biggest pop stars and now he’s heading to the World Cup. Jason Derulo joins Christine to talk about his official World Cup anthem Colours, writing his own film which he wants Will Smith to star in and lots more.SET UP VT OF JASON'S HITSCHAT
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pop singer Jason Derulo and his pregnant girlfriend Jena Frumes have Friday night date night at Catch LA in West Hollywood, Pictured: Jason Derulo, Jenna Frumes BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: TWIST / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple, Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes hold hands as they end their night with a Romantic stroll on the Beach in West Hollywood. The two love birds were seen earlier grabbing a bite with friends at Nobu.Pictured: Jason Derulo, Jena FrumesBACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jason Derulo Latin American Music Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
The pop star and his baby mama painted the town red following their surprise split in September, just four months after celebrating the birth of their son Jason King.

Is Cupid working his magic? Jason Derulo and his ex girlfriend Jena Frumes sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted enjoying a night out in Los Angeles on Saturday (February 5). The former couple, who surprised fans by splitting in September only four months after welcoming a baby boy, looked ready to paint the town red as they went on a dinner date before hitting up a club in West Hollywood. Later, they seemed quite cozy as they left the establishment together in Jason’s luxury SUV.

Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted in Los Angeles on February 5, 2022. (Ab/BACKGRID)

The “Talk Dirty” hitmaker oozed casual coolness in his bright blue sweater, black pants, and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. Jena, meanwhile, sent temperatures soaring in her sexy, skintight black leather pants and camouflage jacket. She kept her trademark sandy blonde curls long and loose with a part to the side. With minimal makeup, the former fitness model let her natural beauty shine for the fun-filled evening.

Back in September, Jason caused quite an uproar with his fans when he took to Twitter to announce he had broken up with Jena. “Jena and I have decided to part ways,” he wrote. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.” The “Takeover Tomorrow” singer added, “Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

The shock split came only four months after Jena revealed she and Jason had welcomed their son Jason King. Jena took to her Instagram in May to write, “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed 05/08/2021. I love you forever @jasonderulo.” Jason, in his oen social media post, called the birth “the happiest day” of his life. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes,” Jason added.